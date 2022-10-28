Powerball Hits Second-Largest Payout Ever — And These Moves Don’t Increase Your Odds of Winning

Things are getting interesting for those who like to gamble: With no winning Powerball ticket drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26, tomorrow night’s grand prize draw has grown to an estimated $800 million. This will be the second-biggest Powerball grand prize ever, and the fifth-biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

There have been five Powerball winners in 2022, but Oct. 26 saw the 36th consecutive draw, dating back to Aug. 3, without a jackpot winner. Wednesday’s Powerball did have six $1 million “Match 5” winners — two in California and one each from Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York, per CBS.

$2 Powerball tickets are offered by 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the lottery’s site. The biggest lottery prize ever in the United States was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot shared by three ticket holders from California, Florida and Tennessee in 2016.

According to the Powerball site, the odds of winning a prize in the Powerball lottery are always one in 24.9, regardless of the advertised jackpot and number of tickets sold. Per ABC, the long odds for winning the jackpot on Saturday night are one in 292.2 million.

That won’t stop people from trying. According to Casino Guru CEO Jan Kovac, odds for grand prize jackpots are staggeringly low, but not impossible to beat.

“Lotteries have fixed odds, which means that the chance of any one ticket winning the jackpot is always the same for any given lottery, regardless of the numbers you choose or anything else,” said Kovac. “That said, there are some things you can do to be better off statistically.”

Speaking to Fox Business, Kovac suggested lottery players bet when jackpots are high and pursue lotteries with lower grand prizes (and odds). However, the only way to improve your odds of winning a lottery is to buy more tickets, but even that won’t help your chances much.

With odds of winning at one in 292.2 million for Oct. 29’s Powerball jackpot, buying 10 tickets would simply give you a 10 in 292.2 million chance of winning the $800 million. Those are better odds than purchasing one lonely ticket, but not much better.

