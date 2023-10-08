Rachel Cruze Shares 4 Money Habits To Master Before You Turn 40

damircudic / iStock.com

As time passes and we mature, our financial wisdom and practices often evolve. Rachel Cruze spoke about some of the financial habits everyone should develop by the time they reach 40 years old. Drawing from her personal journey and the lessons she learned in her mid-30s, Cruze suggests a holistic approach to mastering one’s finances before hitting the 40-year mark. Here are four critical money habits she suggests.

1. Living Below Your Means

Cruze says living on less than you earn isn’t a radical idea, but it’s essential. To achieve this, she suggests the disciplined practice of budgeting. A budget gives you an overview of your income, allowing you to plan and control where every dollar goes. Budgeting is a proactive approach to money, ensuring you’re always in the driver’s seat and not merely reacting to financial surprises.

“In order to live on less than you make, you have to have a plan to know where your money is going,” said Cruze during The Rachel Cruze show. “A budget does this. It is a plan for your money.”

2. Embracing Minimalistic Thinking

In recent years, the minimalism trend has gained momentum, and for a good reason. Cruze points out the pivotal realization that our quality of life isn’t defined by the quantity or quality of possessions we own. The endless cycle of wanting more can be mentally draining and financially taxing.

Comparing cultures, particularly those outside the U.S., can offer enlightening perspectives on contentment and the true value of ‘stuff.’ It’s OK to own nice things, but it’s crucial that our possessions don’t own us, said Cruze.

“We put so much of our value in stuff,” said Cruze. “Stuff is not bad. I always say it’s OK to have nice stuff; just don’t let your nice stuff have you. But the thing is, in American culture specifically, it has us. It has our identity, and we want to break that. So, I’d say to start practicing gratitude for what you have. Then this all gets easier.”

3. Budgeting

Reiterating the importance of budgeting, Cruze describes it as “permission to spend.” It’s not about restricting freedom but empowering individuals to take control. With tools like the Every Dollar budgeting app, users can actively monitor and categorize their daily transactions. When you’re organized and aware, financial decisions become stress-free, and there’s less guilt and doubt.

“A budget gives you the ability to say, ‘Hey, I’m in control,'” said Cruze. “I get to tell my income where to go, and there are no questions asked. There’s no guilt. There’s no shame. There’s no stress.”

4. Breaking Generational Money Habits

One of the greatest gifts we can give to the next generation is breaking destructive financial cycles and habits. By identifying and rectifying our own money mistakes, we can prevent them from trickling down to our children. Cruze suggests inculcating values like gratitude, contentment, and the principles of earning in the younger generation. After all, they learn more from what they see than what they’re told. Demonstrating smart money practices can set children on a path to a prosperous future, instilling in them the character to handle wealth responsibly.

Developing Financial Responsibility

Cruze’s insights into mastering money habits come from a place of experience and understanding. As she navigates her favorite life season, her mid-30s, she urges everyone to embrace these habits and, most importantly, take control of their finances. So, whether you’re refining your budget or teaching your children the value of a dollar, remember to create a life you genuinely love.

