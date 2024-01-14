Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

Robert Kiyosaki: How To Get (and Leverage) Other People’s Money To Build Wealth

4 min Read
By Laura Beck
Robert Kiyosaki author of Rich Dad Poor Dad
©Kelli Leslie Photography

Chances are you’ve heard of Robert Kiyosaki, the outspoken personal finance icon famous for “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” the hugely successful personal finance book. What vaulted Kiyosaki to guru status was his contrarian philosophy around money and wealth building — concepts deeply at odds with conventional wisdom. Central among them is masterful utilization of “OPM”, or other people’s money, to turbocharge investing and achieve financial freedom.

As Kiyosaki explains it, using OPM is one of the key strategies the rich use to accelerate wealth building. Basically, it means investing funds from external sources rather than your own savings. This greatly increases your leverage, allowing control over more and larger assets. For example, $10,000 of your own money may only buy $10,000 in stocks. But using that as a down payment on a rental property worth $100,000 gives control of a much more valuable asset generating significantly higher income. 

On Kiyosaki’s website, he and his team outline the process of building an investing empire largely on borrowed capital. “By understanding how to make money using other people’s money,” he shared, “you can make the leap from employee to business owner or professional investor.” 

Angel Investors and Venture Capitalists

This high-powered “financial rocket fuel” provides huge investing leverage. Angel investors are typically successful entrepreneurs willing to fund startups or projects they believe in. Venture capital firms are professional investing companies that raise pools of capital from institutions and wealthy individuals to deploy in early stage businesses. Either can quickly scale up your holdings.

Traditional Financing 

Familiar options like mortgages, home equity loans and auto financing are common leverage vehicles. Borrowing at good interest rates allows controlling more expensive properties with a smaller down payment. Increased cashflow from rents or business ventures helps pay down the debt and generates residual income. Win-win!

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Conventional Bank Loans

Two things to know about conventional bank loans: Secured loans require hard assets like property or vehicles as collateral while unsecured loans rely solely on creditworthiness. Strategically utilizing both is the key — it enables you to have productive assets and stay rightside-up on payments.

Credit Cards

Surprisingly, credit cards can helpif used correctly by helping fund down payments on profit-producing purchases. The key is proper allocation into cash-generating assets which, in turn, provides income to pay off balances.

Alternative Financing Solutions 

Also termed “creative financing,” strategies like seller financing, lease options and wrap mortgages are great OPM tools familiar to the wealthy. Business or property sellers carry financing at favorable terms.

Peer-To-Peer Lending Networks  

Online platforms like LendingClub, Prosper, Upstart and Funding Circle connect investors directly with creditworthy individual and small business borrowers. Investors enjoy consistent monthly cashflow from loan repayment principal and interest. How it works is simple: Defaults are minimized because of broad diversification across many loans. Sites like LendingClub offer consumer loans while Funding Circle focuses on small business lending. By utilizing technology, these P2P networks provide investors easy access to notes and interest yields not typically available to individual investors.

Private Money Loans

Again, how this works is simple: Hard money lenders provide capital strictly for investment purposes backed by asset collateral. Unlike banks, private lenders may accept other risks. Both offer extensive financial leverage.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

In Kiyosaki’s philosophy, mastering OPM by implementing even a couple of these high-powered funding sources positions you to build out an extensive asset portfolio capable of building a winning financial future. After all, according to Kiyosaki, you’re only doing what the rich have done all along: Using other people’s wallets to build your own fortune, one investment at a time.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Wealth

Related Content

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

January 13, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Mastering Wealth: 7 Key Skills That Set Wealthy People Apart

Wealth

Mastering Wealth: 7 Key Skills That Set Wealthy People Apart

January 12, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

29 of the Most Valuable Coins Ever Minted — 9 Are Worth Over $1 Million

Wealth

29 of the Most Valuable Coins Ever Minted -- 9 Are Worth Over $1 Million

January 12, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Says This Is How You Can Turn $5K Into $1 Million

Wealth

Grant Cardone Says This Is How You Can Turn $5K Into $1 Million

January 12, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Can You Become a Millionaire From Scratch in One Year?

Wealth

Can You Become a Millionaire From Scratch in One Year?

January 12, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Hush-Hush Luxuries: 9 Coveted Luxury Brands of the Super-Rich

Wealth

Hush-Hush Luxuries: 9 Coveted Luxury Brands of the Super-Rich

January 12, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

This $10,000 Georgia Coin Is Worth a Lot Because of an Error

Wealth

This $10,000 Georgia Coin Is Worth a Lot Because of an Error

January 11, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Coin Collecting Is Not Just a Get-Rich-Quick Scheme: How Beginners Should Approach the Hobby

Wealth

Coin Collecting Is Not Just a Get-Rich-Quick Scheme: How Beginners Should Approach the Hobby

January 11, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone to Gen Z: These Money Mistakes Prevent You From Getting Rich

Wealth

Grant Cardone to Gen Z: These Money Mistakes Prevent You From Getting Rich

January 10, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Millionaire Money Expert Ramit Sethi Teaches How To Create Your ‘Rich Life’

Wealth

Millionaire Money Expert Ramit Sethi Teaches How To Create Your 'Rich Life'

January 11, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

4 Ways To Reach the Upper Middle Class, According to Money Experts

Wealth

4 Ways To Reach the Upper Middle Class, According to Money Experts

January 11, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Tells Parents To Cut Off Adult Children As New Study Shows 65% of Boomers Are Providing Financial Support

Wealth

Suze Orman Tells Parents To Cut Off Adult Children As New Study Shows 65% of Boomers Are Providing Financial Support

January 10, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Lincoln Pennies With Dime Reverse Sides Are So Rare They’ll Fetch Upwards of $100K

Wealth

Lincoln Pennies With Dime Reverse Sides Are So Rare They'll Fetch Upwards of $100K

January 10, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Ramit Sethi Shares 3 Tips for Becoming Rich on an Average Salary

Wealth

Ramit Sethi Shares 3 Tips for Becoming Rich on an Average Salary

January 10, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Self-Made Millionaires: 8 Frugal Habits We’ll Never Give Up

Wealth

Self-Made Millionaires: 8 Frugal Habits We'll Never Give Up

January 09, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

7 Luxury Items Middle Class People Can Afford

Wealth

7 Luxury Items Middle Class People Can Afford

January 09, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!