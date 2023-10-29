Rose Han: Stop Doing These 5 Things if You Don’t Want to Be Poor

Money management is more than just saving and spending. It’s about mindset, the environment you grew up in, and the habits you form. Financial expert Rose Han shared insightful tips on how you can stop unconsciously sabotaging your finances and secure a better financial future.

1. Be Careful About the Financial Advice You Take

Growing up, we often get financial advice from family members, friends, and acquaintances. But here’s the key: only listen to advice from those who are where you want to be financially. Rich habits and mindsets are passed down through generations, as are poor ones. If you aspire to build wealth, learn from the wealthy. And if you don’t have access to mentors, start by reading books about successful people and their journeys.

“Before you take advice or absorb the mindset and beliefs of somebody, take a look at their finances and see if that’s a result you also want to create,” said Han during an episode of her YouTube show. “See if that is a mindset and belief that you want to adopt. If you do, you will get the same financial results that they have in their life. Don’t let other people’s opinions influence you unless they are also wealthy.”

2. Don’t Normalize Debt

America might be the world’s richest country, but many are drowning in debt, from student loans to credit card bills. While borrowing has become the norm in the U.S., other cultures operate differently, with many preferring to pay in cash.

Rose emphasizes the importance of living within your means and not falling into the debt trap. “Just because everyone around you lives on credit and finances their car and lives the good life on credit doesn’t mean that you need to also,” advised Han.

3. Organize Your Finances

It’s not a good idea to avoid looking at your bank account or remain unaware of your total debt. Start by knowing where you stand – itemize your debts, track your expenses, and plan your budget. Being organized not only gives you clarity but also puts you in a place where you can take advantage of opportunities and build wealth.

4. Prioritize Being Rich Over Looking Rich

There’s a vast difference between appearing wealthy and being wealthy. While it’s tempting to indulge in luxuries when you have some cash, the wise move is to invest it in assets that appreciate over time. Instead of spending money on fleeting experiences or materialistic pleasures, focus on building lasting wealth.

5. Prepare for the Unexpected

Emergencies aren’t usually unexpected. For example, your car might need a repair, or something in your home might need to be replaced. Instead of getting caught off guard, plan for these expenses. Create an emergency fund, save for predictable expenses, and always be proactive with your finances.

The Takeaway

Your financial future is in your hands. By heeding Han’s advice, you can avoid common pitfalls and take control of your money. Remember, it’s not always about earning more money but managing it better.

