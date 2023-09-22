Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

The Middle-Class Money Myth: Why Most Are Wrong About Their Status

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Rearview shot of a family of four sitting on the beachhttp://195.
pixdeluxe / Getty Images

The term “middle class” conjures images of a comfortable suburban home, two cars in the driveway, and perhaps a family vacation once a year. However, the financial reality for many who consider themselves middle class doesn’t necessarily match this picturesque notion.

The middle-class money myth revolves around the misconception of financial status, leading many to overestimate or underestimate their actual standing. Let’s delve into why so many are mistaken about their place on the economic ladder.

A Vague Definition

The very definition of “middle class” is elusive. Depending on whom you ask – economists, sociologists, or the average Joe – the criteria vary. Is it based on income, assets, education, job type, or lifestyle? Without a clear definition, it’s easy for many to mistakenly believe they fit into this category.

The Influence of Location

$70,000 might be considered a comfortable middle-class income in one region of the country, but barely scraping by in another. High-cost-of-living areas like San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles can make what seems like a decent salary feel insufficient. Conversely, in more affordable areas, the same income might afford a relatively luxurious lifestyle.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Changing Economic Landscape

The benchmarks of what constituted a middle-class lifestyle a few decades ago have shifted. While previous generations might have aimed for homeownership as the ultimate middle-class badge, rising real estate prices and student debt have made this dream more elusive for many. Simultaneously, modern “necessities” like smartphones, high-speed internet, and streaming services add to the monthly financial burden, redefining what “middle class” means today.

The Comparative Lens

Humans naturally compare themselves to their immediate environment. If everyone in one’s social circle has similar incomes, homes, and lifestyles, it’s easy to assume they’re all middle class, even if their income would place them in a different category on a broader scale.

The Lifestyle Illusion

Thanks to the availability of credit, many people live a lifestyle that’s not truly reflective of their income. With cars leased and vacations charged to credit cards, the outer appearance might scream “middle class” or even “upper-middle class”, but the underlying financial health might tell a different story.

The Influence of Media

Popular media often portrays a skewed version of the middle class, from the spacious New York apartments in sitcoms to the lifestyles flaunted in reality shows. These representations can distort perceptions, making viewers believe they need to match these standards to qualify as middle class.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Understanding where we truly stand economically is crucial for financial planning and setting realistic goals. While the term “middle class” might be a comforting label, it’s essential to see past the myth and evaluate our financial health based on concrete metrics and individual circumstances rather than nebulous societal standards. Only by doing so can we make informed decisions and set ourselves on a path to true financial security.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

1 in 3 Millionaires Believe They Could Outlive Their Savings, Survey Finds

Wealth

1 in 3 Millionaires Believe They Could Outlive Their Savings, Survey Finds

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Luxuries You Can Financially Afford When You Become a Millionaire

Wealth

9 Luxuries You Can Financially Afford When You Become a Millionaire

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

Wealth

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor Who Works With the Ultra-Rich: Here Are the Top Money Trends I See in 2023

Wealth

I'm a Financial Advisor Who Works With the Ultra-Rich: Here Are the Top Money Trends I See in 2023

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Popular Money Tips I Ignored To Help Build My Fortune

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Popular Money Tips I Ignored To Help Build My Fortune

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Billionaire Sleep Habits: What Time Do You Need To Wake Up To Be Successful?

Wealth

Billionaire Sleep Habits: What Time Do You Need To Wake Up To Be Successful?

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

Wealth

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 High-End Grocery Items That the Rich Love

Wealth

7 High-End Grocery Items That the Rich Love

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Humphrey Yang: How Gen Z and Millennials Can Close the Generational Wealth Gap

Wealth

Money Expert Humphrey Yang: How Gen Z and Millennials Can Close the Generational Wealth Gap

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Most Expensive Custom-Made Items in the World

Wealth

10 Most Expensive Custom-Made Items in the World

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Cars Most Loved by The Rich

Wealth

11 Cars Most Loved by The Rich

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

When Is the Next Powerball Drawing and Could You Be the Next Powerball Winner?

Wealth

When Is the Next Powerball Drawing and Could You Be the Next Powerball Winner?

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

Wealth

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things Self-Made Millionaires Always Spend Top Dollar On

Wealth

8 Things Self-Made Millionaires Always Spend Top Dollar On

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!