Suddenly coming into a large sum of money, whether through inheritance, a lucrative business deal, a lottery win, or an investment payoff, can be life-changing. But lots of money doesn’t have to equate to lots of spending — 70 percent of people who come into sudden money are broke within a few years, according to the National Endowment for Financial Education.

Managing sudden wealth responsibly is crucial to ensure long-term financial stability. Here’s a blueprint for handling unexpected wealth like a prudent millionaire:

1. Stay Grounded and Discreet

When you first receive a windfall, it’s essential to keep a level head. Avoid making any hasty decisions or large purchases immediately. It’s also wise to keep the news private to avoid undue attention or pressure from friends, family, or opportunists.

2. Assemble a Team of Experts

Unexpected wealth calls for expert guidance. Assemble a team that includes a financial advisor, a tax professional, and a legal expert. These professionals can help you understand the implications of your newfound wealth, devise investment strategies, and navigate any legal complexities.

3. Develop a Financial Plan

Work with your financial advisor to create a comprehensive financial plan. This plan should include your short-term and long-term goals, investment strategies, a budget, and a plan for wealth preservation and growth.

4. Address Tax Obligations

Consult with a tax professional to understand the tax implications of your windfall. You may need to pay significant taxes, and planning for these in advance can help you avoid surprises during tax season.

5. Pay Off Debts

If you have outstanding debts, especially those with high interest rates, now’s the time to stop out that fire with some cash. This step can provide financial relief and a solid foundation from which to grow your wealth.

6. Set Aside an Emergency Fund

Before making any investments, set aside a portion of the money as an emergency fund. This fund should cover at least six months to a year of living expenses and be easily accessible.

7. Invest Wisely

Investing is key to growing your wealth. Diversify your investments to spread risk across different asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, real estate, or even less conventional options like art or private equity. Avoid putting all your money into one or two high-risk ventures.

Consider sites such as Vanguard or Fidelity to diversify these investments with low-risk stocks VTSAX or the S&P 500 (funds that invests a little bit in publicly traded US companies).

Pro Tip: Use a 3-fund portfolio

8. Plan for the Future

Consider your long-term financial security. This might involve setting up retirement accounts, trust funds, or college funds for children or grandchildren. Estate planning is also crucial to ensure that your wealth is distributed according to your wishes.

9. Consider Charitable Giving

If philanthropy is important to you, explore ways to give back. This could be through donations, setting up a charitable foundation, or participating in community projects. Charitable giving can also have tax benefits.

10. Maintain a Budget

Even with considerable wealth, it’s important to live within a budget. Just because your bank account may have a few extra zeroes doesn’t necessarily mean you should buy that boat now. Avoid the temptation to drastically upscale your lifestyle.

Consider limiting your spending at a certain cutoff point for each year. Use an advisor or a money rule to look at your overall savings to choose the right number to spend each year. A budget will help you keep track of your expenditures and ensure your wealth lasts.

11. Regularly Review Your Financial Plan

Your financial situation and goals may change over time. Regularly review and adjust your financial plan with your advisors to ensure it stays aligned with your current needs and future aspirations.

Handling sudden wealth requires a balanced approach that combines practical financial management, strategic investing, and personal discipline. By following these steps, you can maximize the benefits of your newfound wealth, ensuring it provides security and opportunities for you and your future generations.

