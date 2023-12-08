Advertiser Disclosure
These 2 State Quarters Are Worth the Most Money — Do You Have $10,000 in Your Pocket Right Now?

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
State quarters stock photo
jgraphika / iStock.com

In the realm of collectible U.S. coins, state quarters that were rolled out beginning in 1999 are a mixed bag. On the one hand, the coins are fairly new and there are plenty of them, which reduces their value. On the other hand, you can still find some state quarters worth thousands of dollars — as long as they are in pristine condition and have certain features.

The state quarters program was launched in 1999 and ran through 2008. A separate quarter was minted for each of the 50 states. The head of each coin had the familiar portrait of George Washington, while the tail featured a design related to a particular state.

The U.S. Mint issued five new quarters each year in the order that the states ratified the Constitution or were admitted into the Union. In 2009, the Mint made six more quarter designs for Washington, D.C. and the five U.S. territories as part of the District of Columbia and U.S. Territories Quarters Program.

The Mint produced and shipped a total of 34.3 billion quarters during the program, with the average annual mintage reaching 3.5 billion quarters. At least 400 million of each quarter was minted.

Among the highest prices paid for state quarters were for the Georgia and Pennsylvania versions minted in 1999. Their high value is mainly due to a production quirk. Some of these coins were struck on planchets made of an experimental alloy that gave them a gold tint. Although the U.S. Mint decided not to use them for quarters, they were released into circulation anyway. All are estimated to be worth at least $3,000 on the trading market, according to Cleveland.com, and the U.S. Coins Guide reported that one Georgia quarter struck from this planchet sold for $10,000.

The valuable Georgia and Pennsylvania state quarters are unique because they contain errors. Here’s a look at five coins prized for their scarcity:

  • Massachusetts 2000-P MS69: $3,760
  • South Carolina 2000-P MS69: $3,525
  • Maryland 2000-P MS65: $1,495
  • New Hampshire 2000-D MS68: $633
  • Virginia 2000-P MS68: $400

State quarters worth that much are rare. However, you can find some that will let you afford a nice dinner out. Here are the values of some other prized coins in the series, according to Gainesville Coins:

  • 1999-P Delaware Spitting Horse Quarter: $10 to $20
  • 2004-D Extra Leaf Wisconsin Quarter: $50 to $65
  • 2005-P Minnesota Quarter Doubled Dies Quarter: $5 to $100
  • 2009-D District of Columbia Doubled Die Quarter: $75
  • 1999-S Pennsylvania Proof Silver Quarter: $35
  • 1999-S New Jersey Proof Silver Quarter: $30

