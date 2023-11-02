Today’s Cars That Are Bound to Become Classics

The world of classic cars is as dynamic as it is nostalgic. While many enthusiasts revere the automotive icons of the 1960s and ’70s, today’s auto market produces numerous models that have the potential to be future classics.

Whether it’s for their innovative designs, groundbreaking performance, or cultural significance, these contemporary cars stand out from the rest.

Tesla Model S

As one of the pioneering electric cars that brought EVs into the mainstream, the Model S’s combination of luxury, performance, and zero emissions was revolutionary. Its influence on the auto industry and its role in popularizing electric vehicles will undoubtedly earn it classic status.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford’s decision to integrate the iconic Mustang branding into an all-electric SUV was bold. The Mach-E’s blend of performance and practicality, backed by the Mustang legacy, positions it as a potential future classic.

Chevrolet Corvette C8

With its move to a mid-engine layout, the latest iteration of the Corvette marked a significant departure from its predecessors. Its performance credentials and radical design evolution make it a standout.

Mazda MX-5 Miata (ND generation)

Continuing the legacy of the world’s best-selling roadster, the ND generation Miata is lauded for its purity, lightweight nature, and unparalleled driving experience.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

A return to form for the historic Italian brand, the Giulia Quadrifoglio is both a luxury sedan and a performance powerhouse. With its Ferrari-derived V6 and striking good looks, it’s an enthusiast’s dream.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche’s first foray into the all-electric segment was nothing short of spectacular. The Taycan not only carries the brand’s storied performance heritage but does so with futuristic tech and style.

Jeep Gladiator

Merging the ruggedness of a Jeep with the utility of a pickup, the Gladiator is a unique proposition in today’s market. Its versatility and distinctive design make it a standout in the automotive landscape.

Honda Civic Type R (FK8)

While the Civic has been a staple for decades, the FK8 Type R took things to a new level with its aggressive styling and track-ready performance.

Toyota Supra (A90)

The return of the iconic Supra nameplate brought joy to enthusiasts worldwide. Collaboratively developed with BMW, the A90 offers a potent combination of power and agility, making it an instant hit.

Audi RS6 Avant

Station wagons aren’t typically seen as potential classics, but the RS6 Avant is an exception. Combining supercar performance with family car practicality, it’s a vehicle that breaks conventions.

While it’s hard to predict the future with certainty, the vehicles listed above have made significant impacts in the contemporary automotive world. Their combination of design, performance, and innovation positions them well to be revered classics for future generations. Time will tell if they join the ranks of the Mustangs, E-Types, and 911s of the past, but the potential is undeniably there.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

