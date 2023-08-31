Advertiser Disclosure
Top 10 Countries Worst at Spending Money: What They’re Doing Differently

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Family sightseeing Pisa, Italy.
Imgorthand / Getty Images

Financial management varies from country to country, driven by political agendas, historical events, and economic priorities.

Here are ten countries historically challenged in their fiscal spending and what sets them apart:

1. Greece

Unique Challenge: After the financial crash of 2008, Greece’s mismanaged public funds became glaringly obvious, leading to economic instability.

Doing Differently: Since then, Greece has been implementing austerity measures and focusing on tourism and trade to stabilize its economy.

2. Venezuela

Unique Challenge: Over-reliance on oil revenues without economic diversification.

Doing Differently: Venezuela is looking into alternative industries and seeking foreign investments, although progress remains slow due to political turmoil.

3. Zimbabwe

Unique Challenge: Hyperinflation in the 2000s caused by excessive money printing.

Doing Differently: The nation adopted foreign currencies to stabilize the economy and has since been pushing for more sustainable economic policies.

4. Italy:

Unique Challenge: Struggling with one of the highest public debts in the world.

Doing Differently: Italy has been leaning into its robust manufacturing and tourism sectors to boost its economy.

5. Argentina

Unique Challenge: Historical economic volatility with frequent bouts of inflation.

Doing Differently: Argentina has been negotiating with international creditors and focusing on its agricultural exports.

6. Lebanon

Unique Challenge: Mounting public debt combined with political instability.

Doing Differently: A shift towards financial reforms and international collaborations is in the pipeline to revive its economy.

7. Ukraine

Unique Challenge: Corruption and political instability stifling economic growth.

Doing Differently: With international support, Ukraine is working on anti-corruption reforms and infrastructure projects.

8. Brazil

Unique Challenge: Despite being an economic powerhouse, Brazil grapples with public debt and corruption.

Doing Differently: The nation is focusing on its tech industry and renewable energy to diversify its economy.

9. South Africa

Unique Challenge: High unemployment rates and power shortages impeding growth.

Doing Differently: South Africa is working on improving its energy infrastructure and fostering small and medium enterprises.

10. Spain

Unique Challenge: The aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, including high unemployment and a housing market crash.

Doing Differently: Spain has been promoting its technology and renewable energy sectors, aiming for a diversified and resilient economy.

Each country’s fiscal challenges are deeply rooted in their unique histories and socio-political contexts. However, by understanding their individual pain points and adapting to global economic shifts, these nations are attempting to forge a path to financial stability and prosperity.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

