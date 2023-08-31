Warren Buffett Just Turned 93: Here are 9 of His Tips for a Long and Successful Life

Warren Buffett, known to many as the “Oracle of Omaha” and the guiding force behind Berkshire Hathaway, has just celebrated his 93rd birthday. We’re wishing him a happy one by listening to the guidance and tips he’s given to the masses over the years, so that we too can be just a little more like Buffett.

Over the decades, he hasn’t just amassed great wealth; he’s also shared a trove of wisdom. A wisdom that Buffett has carried with him through one of the most successful business careers of all time. Let’s delve into nine life lessons from Buffett that encompass both a prosperous life and a lasting legacy:

Have a Purpose

Many approach retirement as the twilight years — a time to slow down. However, Buffett challenges this, advocating for seeing retirement as another vibrant chapter. A life with purpose can often translate to better health and happiness.

Consistency is Key

Whether in investments or life choices, Buffett stresses the importance of consistency. “Keep buying through thick and thin, especially thin,” he has often said. Beyond investing, this is a philosophy about persisting despite challenges.

Knowledge is Power

“Learn what you know and what you don’t,” Buffett advises. Continuous learning and being aware of one’s strengths and weaknesses can guide informed decisions in both investments and personal paths.

Mind the Small Things

Just as he warns about the impact of fees in investing, Buffett underscores the significance of minor factors. Over time, small actions or expenses can compound, making a huge difference in the long run.

Start Early

The magic lies in beginnings. Whether you’re thinking of investing or launching a new venture, the earlier you embark, the better. Start building that metaphorical snowball at the top of a long hill.

Long-Term Vision

Life, like the stock market, will have its ups and downs. However, keeping a long-term perspective can offer resilience and a clearer path forward even in turbulent times.

Invest in Yourself

To Buffett, the most precious investment is in oneself. Being exceptionally good at something offers intrinsic value. Personal growth and skills are treasures that stand the test of time.

Avoid the Allure of Quick Wins

Buffett’s skepticism about picking individual stocks over index funds provides a broader life lesson: avoid the siren song of quick successes or shortcuts. Patience and due diligence often yield the most enduring rewards.

Stay Humble

Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett is known for his humility. He still lives in the house he bought in 1958 and is known for his frugal habits. Staying grounded, irrespective of one’s success or wealth, keeps one connected and authentic.

Buffett’s journey to 93 is filled with insights not just about wealth, but about living life with purpose, wisdom, and authenticity. As we toast to his 93 years, let’s imbibe some of these lessons to sculpt our own enriching journeys.

