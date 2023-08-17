Ways to Experience the Luxury of Private Jet Flying Without Actually Owning One

When it comes to luxury, there’s no better way to travel than by private jet. While owning your own jet can be a dream come true, it’s not a feasible option for most of us.

However, there are other ways to enjoy the perks of private jet flying without the staggering costs.

VIP Airport Services

Signature Elite and PS (formerly the Private Suite) offer concierge services that give travelers the feel of private air travel. With these services, you can bypass the main airport terminal, have your luggage taken care of, enjoy a private security check, and be driven right to the plane in a luxury car. This can drastically reduce the stress and hassle associated with flying commercially. PS even offers annual memberships, perfect for frequent travelers.

Luxury Airlines

Swissair and Emirates are known for their exceptional first-class service, reminiscent of private jet experiences. Swissair is particularly well-regarded for its efficient and clean Zurich airport. Meanwhile, Emirates offers first-class flights from Milan to New York at half the price of its competitors. These flights, known as Fifth Freedom flights, allow passengers to experience luxury without the cost of owning a private jet.

Upgrade Your Experience

Make your journey as luxurious as possible by indulging in high-end airport lounges and spa treatments. Take care of your skin on long-haul flights with products like the 111Skin’s Rose Gold Brightening Facial treatment mask and Sensai Cellular Performance Extra Intensive eye pads. Don’t forget to wear glamorous, tinted glasses upon landing to give your eyes a break and add a touch of style to your look.

Stay at Chic Hotels

Incorporate luxury into your travels by staying at high-end hotels. Choose accommodations that prioritize privacy and simple, efficient design. Tara Bernerd, a seasoned interior designer, recommends choosing rooms where the bed is not directly facing the door and where lighting is intuitive and straightforward. Avoid rooms with blue or red lights that stay on all night.

Private jet travel is a luxury that’s out of reach for most people. But that doesn’t mean you can’t experience the perks that come with it. Whether it’s using VIP airport services, flying on luxury airlines, or simply upgrading your travel experience with the right products, there are many ways to enjoy a more luxurious, private jet-like experience without the costs of owning one.

