Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

Ways to Experience the Luxury of Private Jet Flying Without Actually Owning One

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
selective focus of handsome african american businessman talking on smartphone in private jet.
LightFieldStudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes to luxury, there’s no better way to travel than by private jet. While owning your own jet can be a dream come true, it’s not a feasible option for most of us.

However, there are other ways to enjoy the perks of private jet flying without the staggering costs.

VIP Airport Services

Signature Elite and PS (formerly the Private Suite) offer concierge services that give travelers the feel of private air travel. With these services, you can bypass the main airport terminal, have your luggage taken care of, enjoy a private security check, and be driven right to the plane in a luxury car. This can drastically reduce the stress and hassle associated with flying commercially. PS even offers annual memberships, perfect for frequent travelers.

Luxury Airlines

Swissair and Emirates are known for their exceptional first-class service, reminiscent of private jet experiences. Swissair is particularly well-regarded for its efficient and clean Zurich airport. Meanwhile, Emirates offers first-class flights from Milan to New York at half the price of its competitors. These flights, known as Fifth Freedom flights, allow passengers to experience luxury without the cost of owning a private jet.

Upgrade Your Experience

Make your journey as luxurious as possible by indulging in high-end airport lounges and spa treatments. Take care of your skin on long-haul flights with products like the 111Skin’s Rose Gold Brightening Facial treatment mask and Sensai Cellular Performance Extra Intensive eye pads. Don’t forget to wear glamorous, tinted glasses upon landing to give your eyes a break and add a touch of style to your look.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Stay at Chic Hotels

Incorporate luxury into your travels by staying at high-end hotels. Choose accommodations that prioritize privacy and simple, efficient design. Tara Bernerd, a seasoned interior designer, recommends choosing rooms where the bed is not directly facing the door and where lighting is intuitive and straightforward. Avoid rooms with blue or red lights that stay on all night.

Private jet travel is a luxury that’s out of reach for most people. But that doesn’t mean you can’t experience the perks that come with it. Whether it’s using VIP airport services, flying on luxury airlines, or simply upgrading your travel experience with the right products, there are many ways to enjoy a more luxurious, private jet-like experience without the costs of owning one.

More From GOBankingRates

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Related Content

6 Key Signs Your Investments Will Build Generational Wealth

Wealth

6 Key Signs Your Investments Will Build Generational Wealth

August 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: The No. 1 Way You’re Robbing Yourself of Millions in Future Wealth

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: The No. 1 Way You're Robbing Yourself of Millions in Future Wealth

August 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: These Are the 2 Biggest Mistakes That Are Stopping You From Becoming Rich

Wealth

Grant Cardone: These Are the 2 Biggest Mistakes That Are Stopping You From Becoming Rich

August 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

Wealth

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

August 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

August 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: There Are More Millionaire Teachers Than Lawyers — 3 Things They Never Waste Money On

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: There Are More Millionaire Teachers Than Lawyers -- 3 Things They Never Waste Money On

August 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Get Rich the Warren Buffett Way

Wealth

6 Ways To Get Rich the Warren Buffett Way

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Apple To Begin ‘Batterygate’ Settlement Payouts Soon — Here’s How Much You Could Get

Wealth

Apple To Begin 'Batterygate' Settlement Payouts Soon -- Here's How Much You Could Get

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Advice on Building Generational Wealth May Surprise You

Wealth

Warren Buffett's Advice on Building Generational Wealth May Surprise You

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Wealth Preservation: Experts Share 3 Reasons You Need a Digital Will (Whether You’re a Millionaire or Not)

Wealth

Wealth Preservation: Experts Share 3 Reasons You Need a Digital Will (Whether You're a Millionaire or Not)

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

Wealth

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 13 Craziest Things These Billionaires Spend Their Money On

Wealth

The 13 Craziest Things These Billionaires Spend Their Money On

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: I Followed These 6 Warren Buffett Rules To Become Rich

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: I Followed These 6 Warren Buffett Rules To Become Rich

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Generational Wealth: 5 Little-Known Ways To Build Your Family’s Future

Wealth

Generational Wealth: 5 Little-Known Ways To Build Your Family's Future

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Plus 6 More Deals That Created Billionaires

Wealth

Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Plus 6 More Deals That Created Billionaires

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Key Signs You Are One of the ‘New Poor’ — and What to Do About It

Wealth

5 Key Signs You Are One of the 'New Poor' -- and What to Do About It

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!