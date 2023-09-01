Where Do Rich People Shop? 10 Online Stores Wealthy People Can’t Get Enough Of

IPGGutenbergUKLtd / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s a common question for the fashionably curious: where do the world’s wealthy go to shop? Sure, even the wealthy may splurge at Costco like the rest of us, or walk into Target with rewards in hand, but some stores online are curated for people with thicker wallets in mind.

In this list, we’re leaving out shopping online delivery with grocery stores, such as Erewhon, where Hailey Bieber gets her skin smoothies, and specifically focusing on the crème de la crème of high-end shopping. Here’s a peek at ten online stores that are highly frequented by the rich and famous:

NET-A-PORTER

Offering a specific selection of luxury fashion from over 800 designers, NET-A-PORTER is often the first stop for designer clothing, exclusive collaborations, and limited-edition pieces. Check out there site, click on some jeans, and have fun going, “holy cow, these jeans are $500”, it’s fun to explore, and free to just look.

Moda Operandi

This unique online retailer allows shoppers to pre-order looks straight from the runway, giving them access to pieces before they’re available anywhere else. Been desiring some MIU MIU ballet flats? Look no further, just hope you have $1,000 burning a hole in your pocket.

Farfetch

The name is in the pudding here, with each price tag on these items feeling farfetched. With products from over 700 boutiques and brands from around the world, Farfetch offers an extensive range of luxury fashion items, making it a favorite for those seeking unique and hard-to-find pieces.

Mr Porter

Catering to the sartorial needs of the discerning gentleman, Mr Porter offers everything from luxury menswear to grooming products, ensuring its clientele is always impeccably dressed. If your father is into expensive wear, you might have the place to go for his next gift, just don’t be surprised when you see a tie is $185… ouch.

1stdibs

Beyond fashion, 1stdibs is the go-to online marketplace for antique and modern furniture, fine art, and vintage luxury items. It’s a favorite for those looking to source unique decor and collectibles.

Bergdorf Goodman

The digital arm of the iconic New York department store is a treasure trove of designer clothing, accessories, and beauty products that cater to an elite clientele.

James Edition

Dubbed the “world’s luxury marketplace,” James Edition offers everything from super-yachts and luxury real estate to vintage watches and rare cars. If money’s no object, this is the site to browse. Maybe you just want to add a couple yachts to your cart for fun, or feel like Bezos for a second.

MatchesFashion

This UK-based luxury retailer provides a mix of established and emerging designers, presenting a refined selection for both men and women. Their intuitive site and top-tier customer service make luxury shopping a breeze.

The RealReal

Some of the prices on these items have you asking they are “realreal”. Especially, when you eye an item you had in your closet twenty years ago, about to dive in headfirst to check if it’s still in there. For those wealthy individuals with an eco-conscious streak, The RealReal offers authenticated, pre-owned luxury goods. It’s the place to find a vintage Chanel bag or a pre-loved Rolex at a fraction of the original price.

Artsy

For art aficionados, Artsy provides access to fine art from leading galleries, museums, and private collections worldwide. Whether it’s a Warhol or a Monet, the rich head here to expand their art portfolios.

While these online boutiques and marketplaces cater to the desires and demands of the wealthy, many also offer more accessible items and entry points for those of us who aspire to luxe living.

It goes to show that while our budgets may vary, our appreciation for quality and craftsmanship is universal. Just remember to check your cart before clicking purchase, would be unfortunate for you to accidently buy a private jet, or totally fortunate.

