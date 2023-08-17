You Might Be Richer Than You Think — Discover Your Net Worth and How it Stacks Up

Deagreez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Understanding your net worth is essential for assessing your financial health and planning for your future. Your net worth is the sum of your assets minus your liabilities, and it provides a snapshot of where you stand financially.

Surprisingly, many people underestimate their net worth, not realizing that they might be richer than they think.

Discovering Your Net Worth

Calculating your net worth is a straightforward process:

List your assets: Include everything you own, such as your home, car, retirement accounts, savings, investments, and valuable possessions like jewelry or artwork. Determine their value: Estimate the current value of your assets, considering their fair market value and any appreciation or depreciation over time. List your liabilities: Include all your debts, such as mortgages, student loans, credit card balances, and car loans. Determine their outstanding balances: Calculate the total amount you owe for each liability. Subtract your liabilities from your assets: This difference represents your net worth.

Understanding Your Net Worth

Once you have calculated your net worth, it’s essential to put it into perspective:

Compare it to your goals: Assess whether your net worth aligns with your financial goals, such as saving for retirement, buying a home, or paying off debt. If your net worth falls short, consider adjusting your financial plan. Track your progress: Periodically recalculating your net worth helps you monitor your financial progress over time. An increasing net worth indicates that you’re moving in the right direction, while a decreasing net worth may signal the need for a financial review. Consider your age: Net worth tends to grow with age, as you accumulate assets and pay off debts. Compare your net worth to age-appropriate benchmarks to assess whether you’re on track. Assess your debt: A high net worth with significant debt might not be as impressive as it seems. Focus on reducing high-interest debt, such as credit card balances, to improve your financial health. Don’t forget about liquidity: Having a positive net worth doesn’t always mean you have readily available funds for emergencies. Ensure you have a sufficient emergency fund and can access some of your assets quickly if needed.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

How Does Your Net Worth Stack Up?

Comparing your net worth to others can provide some context, but it’s essential to remember that everyone’s financial situation is unique. Factors like age, location, career, and life choices can significantly impact net worth.

However, the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF) provides some insights into the net worth of American households. According to the 2019 SCF:

The median net worth for families under 35 was $13,900.

For families aged 35-44, the median net worth was $91,300.

Families aged 45-54 had a median net worth of $168,600.

For those aged 55-64, the median net worth was $212,500.

Families aged 65-74 had a median net worth of $266,400.

The median net worth for families 75 and older was $254,800.

Keep in mind that these figures are just benchmarks. Your net worth is a personal measure of your financial health, and it’s essential to focus on your goals and circumstances.

Understanding and tracking your net worth is a crucial step in managing your finances and planning for your future. By regularly assessing your assets and liabilities, you can make informed decisions that align with your financial goals. You might be richer than you think, and knowing your net worth can help you make the most of your financial resources.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.