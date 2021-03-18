23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions

Most people dream about winning the Mega Millions or Powerball — but they should be careful what they wish for. It’s not uncommon for lottery winners to wind up with nothing but wrecked friendships, destroyed marriages, poverty and worse.

Winning the lottery seems like a dream come true until the money brings greedy and resentful friends and relatives, con artists and charity cases out of the woodwork. Reckless spending, giving, partying and gambling leave many lottery winners penniless. Read on to see the hardest-luck cases of lottery loss.