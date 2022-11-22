How Much Is Bob Iger Worth?

If the Walt Disney Co. ever makes a movie about a former CEO who stepped down from the job and then shockingly returned less than two years later, it won’t have to do much research. The producers can just talk to Bob Iger from his executive suite at Disney, where he was rehired as CEO on Nov. 20, 2022, after having last held the position nearly three years earlier.

With an estimated net worth of $350 million, Iger doesn’t need the money. But he’ll probably welcome a salary that could pay him as much as $27 million a year between base pay, bonuses and other benchmarks, according to Variety. His new deal began on Nov. 20 and ends on Dec. 31, 2024.

The news sent shockwaves throughout the business and entertainment worlds, partly because Disney’s previous CEO, Bob Chapek, seemed to have gotten the company on track and even had his contract extended to at least July 2025, The New York Times reported.

Disney turned in a strong quarter in August under Chapek’s leadership. But then things turned south during the company’s latest quarter, when it posted $1.5 billion in “peak” streaming losses.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Disney chairwoman Susan Arnold said in a Nov. 20 press release. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”

Iger’s previous turn as Disney CEO lasted 15 years, during which he helped extend the company’s brand by overseeing the buyouts of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox. Disney’s market capitalization increased fivefold on Iger’s watch.

Bob Iger’s Net Worth

Iger has an estimated net worth of $350 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That’s down from an earlier Forbes estimate in 2019 that put Iger’s net worth at $690 million.

Career and Earnings

It’s no surprise that Iger’s net worth was much higher three years ago, when he was still making a stout salary. He earned $47.5 million in total compensation in 2019 alone (with a base salary of $3 million), Business Insider reported. That was actually down from the $65.6 million in 2016.

Iger was Disney’s CEO and chairman from 2005 to 2020, then served as executive chairman and chairman of the board through 2021, according to the Disney press release. From 2000-2005 he served as president and chief operating officer. Iger officially joined the Disney senior management team in 1996 as chairman of the Disney-owned ABC Group. In 1999, he was given the additional responsibility of president for Walt Disney International. He began his career at ABC in 1974.

Iger was named Time’s “Businessperson of the Year” in 2019 and one of Forbes’ “World’s Most Powerful People” in 2018. He was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in January 2020 and the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 2015.

In September 2022, Iger was recognized as an honorary knight commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by the late Queen Elizabeth II for his services to U.K./U.S. relations. He is also the author of The New York Times’ best-selling book “The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of The Walt Disney Company,” published in 2019.

Personal Life

Iger was born Robert Allen Iger on Feb. 10, 1951, in Brooklyn, New York. His family later moved to Oceanside, New York, where he was raised. He graduated with a B.A. from Ithaca College in 1973.

Iger’s first marriage to Susan Iger ended in divorce in 1994. A year later he married TV news anchor Willow Bay. He has four children — two from his first marriage, and two from his second.

