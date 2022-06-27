How Much is Robert Kiyosaki Worth?

Robert Kiyosaki is an American businessman, finance expert, motivational speaker and author who has turned his signature work “Rich Dad Poor Dad” into a multimillion-dollar marketing and self-help industry through the companies Rich Global, LLC and Rich Dad Company. Of late, he has been reminding people that crashes are a great time to get rich.

His life’s work has yielded him a net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Rich Dad Poor Dad

“Rich Dad Poor Dad” is told in the form of parables showcasing two different views on money. One leads to riches. The other doesn’t. While it was originally self-published, it was picked up by a publishing company and stayed on the New York Times Bestsellers list for six years. It has become part of the financial literacy lexicon for about a quarter of a century.

Books, seminars and games bearing his name have dominated the self-help and finance spheres since his famous book was first published in 1997. That same year, he launched Cashflow Technologies, Inc. which he used to market his creation and make it into the financial staple that it has become.

Kiyosaki’s Other Books & Endeavors

What may not be known is that “Rich Dad Poor Dad” was not his first book. That was dubiously titled “If You Want to Be Rich and Happy, Don’t Go To School” and encouraged people to consider real estate rather than traditional higher education.

He has penned more than 25 books, which have sold more than 42 million copies globally. He even co-wrote a couple with former President Donald Trump including “Why We Want You to be Rich: Two Men, One Message.”

Speaking engagements and seminars have helped him build his name and reputation. While he occasionally speaks himself, other experts typically lead the courses in a franchise-type setup. The costs of these seminars can range from free or thousands of dollars depending on the scope.

While his work is popular, it is not without criticism. Some have noted that his books offer no practical tips on how to build wealth, but are more concerned with general self-help philosophies.

Kiyosaki’s Early Life

Robert Toru Kiyosaki was born in Hilo, Hawaii to Marjorie and Dr. Ralph Kiyosaki on April 8, 1947. He is a fourth-generation American of Japanese ancestry. Over the years, he was very critical of the time his father spent in school earning his doctorate, though he himself would almost match him education-wise over the years. In 1965, he graduated from high school and entered Naval College.

He served in the U.S. Marines as a gunship pilot for two years in the early 1970s. When he returned stateside, he earned an MBA. His first foray into business was with a sales associate job at Xerox.

He tried going into business for himself, selling a nylon and Velcro “surfer” wallet with his brother. Rippers was the first company ever to bring to market and it did okay for a while, but eventually went bankrupt. His next business,w which sold t-shirts, wallets, hats, and bags for heavy metal rock bands had the same fate in 1980.

In 1980, Kiyosaki recalculated his route and went into selling education. He created a business called Excellerated Learning Institute in 1985. Its purpose was to enlighten pupils on the importance of blending social responsibility with finance. He sold the business four years later.

Cashflow Technologies Inc., the business and financial education company that owns and operates the Rich Dad and Cashflow brands was launched in 1997.

It was only a few years after that when he published the book that would make him famous: “Rich Dad Poor Dad.”

He faced bankruptcy again in 2012 when his company “Rich Global LLC” lost nearly $24 million in a court judgment to The Learning Annex, according to Business Insider.

Where is His Money Invested?

Kiyosaki is currently using gold, silver and Bitcoin to insulate his other investments from the current bear market. He is also investing in oil wells — not companies — he recently explained in a tweet.

Personal Life

Kiyosaki married Kim Meyer in 1985. The power couple does not have children. They did develop an online investing game together under the “Cashflow Technologies” brand, called CASHFLOW Classic, which teaches people how to cover expenses through passive income. It’s available for free online here.

