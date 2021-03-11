This Ultra-Rich Boys’ Club Just Got Its 6th Member – Warren Buffett

This Ultra-Rich Boys’ Club Just Got Its 6th Member – Warren BuffettThey're called 'centibillionaires.'
It’s a good week for the 90-year-old Oracle of Omaha. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has raised $ 1.2 billion from its investment in Chevron in less than 10 weeks, according to Reuters— making him the newest member of the 2021 centibillionaires boys’ club.
Buffett is just behind Mark Zuckerberg who has $101 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In case you’re not a member yourself (or wondering what a “centibillionaire” even is), this exclusive group only admits people with personal wealth topping $100 billion.
In fact, a mere six centibillionaires share Planet Earth with the rest of us ordinary humans, and according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (a daily ranking of the world’s richest people), Buffett is its newest member.
6. Warren Buffett ($100 Billion)
Warren Buffett’s net worth has just passed $100 billion today, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Thanks to his latest investment, a $4.1 billion stake in oil company Chevron, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway raised $ 1.2 billion in less than 10 weeks, according to Reuters.
Berkshire Hathaway earned $42.5 billion in 2020, according to his annual letter to shareholders released last month. This includes $21.9 billion of operating earnings, $4.9 billion of realized capital gains, a $26.7 billion gain from an increase in the amount of net unrealized capital gains and an $11 billion loss from a write-down in the value of a few subsidiary and affiliate businesses, according to the letter.
5. Mark Zuckerberg ($101 billion)
Mark Zuckerberg co-founded his social media platform Facebook in 2004 as a 19-year-old Harvard student and took the company public in May 2012. He owns roughly 15% of Facebook stock, though much is up in the air with its value now that the company is embroiled in multiple antitrust lawsuits.
4. Bernard Arnault ($122 billion)
As the richest person in France, Arnault oversees a luxury goods empire. The global taste-maker manages 70 brands including cosmetic giant Sephora, upscale watchmaker TAG Heuer, fashion icon Louis Vuitton and iconic American jeweler Tiffany & Co.
3. Bill Gates ($138 billion):
As co-founder of Microsoft (the world’s biggest software producer), Gates owns about only about 1% the tech company. Most of Gates’ wealth is obtained from a holding firm called Cascade Investment, which was created from Microsoft stock sales and dividends.
2. Elon Musk ($173 billion)
Musk’s net worth is on a rollercoaster ride, prone as he is to tumultuous tweets that send his bank account skyrocketing or plummeting. He splits his time as CEO of Tesla (electric car manufacturer) and CEO of Space Exploration Technologies (a rocket manufacturer). The South African-born entrepreneur owns roughly 20% of Tesla and 54% of SpaceX.
1. Jeff Bezos ($180 billion)
King of online shopping, Bezos has earned the title of the world’s wealthiest person three years running now, even after announcing his departure from his role as the e-commerce titan of the biggest store on earth, Bezos launched Amazon in 1995 and owns roughly 10% of Amazon, which had a stellar 2020. The site started as an online bookstore and, 25 years later, sells… well, just about everything.
Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy contributed to the reporting of this article.
