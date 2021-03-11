This Ultra-Rich Boys’ Club Just Got Its 6th Member – Warren Buffett

It’s a good week for the 90-year-old Oracle of Omaha. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has raised $ 1.2 billion from its investment in Chevron in less than 10 weeks, according to Reuters— making him the newest member of the 2021 centibillionaires boys’ club.

Buffett is just behind Mark Zuckerberg who has $101 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In case you’re not a member yourself (or wondering what a “centibillionaire” even is), this exclusive group only admits people with personal wealth topping $100 billion.

In fact, a mere six centibillionaires share Planet Earth with the rest of us ordinary humans, and according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (a daily ranking of the world’s richest people), Buffett is its newest member.