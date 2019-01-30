How Rich is Adam Levine?

Best known as the Grammy-award-winning lead singer of Maroon 5 and a coach and former judge on NBC’s “The Voice,” Adam Levine has been making headlines lately for less wholesome reasons lately.

His unsophisticated sexting style has made him the butt of Twitter jokes, a fresh batch of memes and even social media marketing campaigns for fast food, according to Gizmodo.com. But allegations that he may have cheated on his pregnant wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo — which Levine denied — turned the debacle into far more than just social media fun and games.

Levine said in a statement that he has “taken proactive steps to remedy this” with his family and takes “full responsibility” for the situation,” according to USMagazine.com.

Adam Levine’s Net Worth is $160 Million

In spite of the media storm surrounding Levine, the three-time Grammy Award winner has come a long way from the $5 million he was worth in 2010. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, he currently boasts a bankroll of $160 million.

Adam Levine and Maroon 5: Awards and Accolades

Levine’s signature falsetto vocals have led Maroon 5 since the band was just a bunch of high school classmates known as Kara’s Flowers. The reimagined group released its first album, “Songs About Jane,” in 2002 and has since won three Grammy awards, including Best New Artist in 2004. In 2019, Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

CelebrityNetWorth.com reports Levine earned $68 million as a coach on “The Voice,” which he joined in 2011 as one of the original cast members. He retired from coaching in 2019 after eight years and 16 seasons.

In 2017, the frontman earned a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame for his recording career, according to IMDB.com. He is also a winner of a Teen Choice Award and two Online Film & Television Association Awards for his work on “The Voice.”

Adam Levine: Acting and Business Ventures

In addition to his work in reality TV on The Voice, the pop singer made delved into acting. Since his 2012 debut on FX’s “American Horror Story,” Levine’s had a cartoon cameo on Fox’s “Family Guy” and acted opposite Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo in 2014’s “Begin Again.”

Levine’s other business ventures have included a men’s clothing line, 222, and a record label and production company by the same name. In 2018, he launched a new YouTube series, Sugar, starring Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson and produced by Levine.

Adam Levine: Wife and Personal Life

Levine shares a growing family with his wife. Married since 2014, the couple has two young daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. In September 2022, the couple confirmed to People magazine that they were expecting their third child.

In the first half of 2022, Levine purchased a $52 million estate in Montecito, California, which was previously custom-built and owned by actor Rob Lowe, according to New York Post. Levine subsequently sold his former Los Angeles mansion for $51 million, garnering a $19 million profit from the deal.

Prinsloo and Levine’s new digs include six bedrooms, eight full baths and three powder rooms. There is also an outdoor living room with a fireplace, pool and home theater, offering plenty of room and entertainment options for their growing family.

Stephanie Asymkos contributed to the reporting of this article.

