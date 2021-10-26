How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known for his actions that take place off-screen.

He has appeared in the films “She’s Having a Baby,” “Beetlejuice,” “Working Girl,” “Talk Radio,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “Glengarry Glen Ross,” “Ghosts of Mississippi,” “The Edge,” “Malice,” “The Aviator,” “Blue Jasmine,” “Pearl Harbor,” “The Departed,” Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation” and Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.”

He has lent his signature gravely voice to “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie,” “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa,” “Rise of the Guardians” and “The Boss Baby.”

His starring turn for seven seasons on the NBC hit “30 Rock” and frequent appearances on “Saturday Night Live” have left audiences in stitches due to his outstanding comedic chops. While on “30 Rock” he took home a per-episode salary of $300,000, and he has a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Baldwin has won many awards, including three Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards. Many films he has starred in have been nominated for the Academy Award in the Best Picture category, with Martin Scorcese’s “The Departed” taking home that prize.

Baldwin was the pitchman for Capital One and reportedly donated all of his $14 million earnings to his foundation.

Baldwin is also known for his fiery temper. He has had run-ins with paparazzi for invading his or his family’s personal space. He left an angry voicemail to his daughter, Ireland, that was leaked to the press. He also had a long-standing Twitter feud with then-President Donald Trump. And he was kicked off a plane in 2011 for refusing to comply with a flight attendant’s order to turn off his electronic device.

As he makes fun of himself in skits for SNL, celebrity roasts and on commercials, he has been able to weather these turns of bad publicity.

Early Life and Career

Alexander Rae Baldwin III is the second-oldest of six children born to Carol and Alexander on April 3, 1958 in Amityville, New York. He attended George Washington University but eventually transferred to Tisch School of the Arts at New York University to train to become an actor. He also studied at the Actors Studio to further hone his craft. He earned his BFA from NYU in 1994.

His first professional acting gig was on the soap opera “The Doctors.” In 1985, he landed a recurring role on the hit nighttime soap opera “Knot’s Landing.” Broadway came next, in 1986, when he starred in the play “Loot.”

Baldwin began his climb to leading-man status in 1988 with a supporting role in “Working Girl” but was one of the top-billed stars in Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice.” Getting cast as Jack Ryan in “The Hunt for Red October” solidified his status as a power player in Hollywood, and he has worked steadily ever since.

He also continued to guest star on TV shows and host talk shows and award ceremonies while regularly appearing in Broadway and off-Broadway plays such as “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “Macbeth,” “Equus” and “Orphans.”

His three younger brothers, Daniel, William and Stephen, followed in his footsteps and became actors, too.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Baldwin met and fell in love with Kim Basinger on the set of the 1991 film “The Marrying Man.” They were married on Aug. 19, 1993. Their daughter, Ireland, was born in 1995, and the couple divorced in 2002.

On June 30, 2012, he wed yoga instructor Hilaria Thomas at St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City. They have six children together: Carmen Gabriela, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Angel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, Eduardo Pau Lucas and Maria Lucia Victoria.

Baldwin is a philanthropist. In addition to donating his Capital One salary to charity, he has donated to literacy programs, theaters and symphony orchestras. He also created the Carol M. Baldwin Cancer Research Fund.

The Baldwins split their time between a farmhouse in the Hamptons and a Greenwich Village penthouse. He purchased the East Hampton farmhouse in 1995 and paid $11.709 million for the 4,137-square-foot penthouse in 2011. The Baldwins purchased additional units in the same building in 2012 and 2013 for $1.21 million and $2.25 million, respectively, according to Mansion Global, citing city records.

Alec Baldwin can be seen on the new Peacock limited series “Dr. Death” and heard once again as Boss Baby in “Boss Baby: Family Business.”

