How Rich Is Ben Platt Ahead of ‘Dear Evan Hanson’ Movie Premiere?

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

With “Dear Evan Hansen” in theaters this week, expect star Ben Platt’s net worth to continue rising. Right now, Celebrity Net Worth reports the actor is worth $3 million. That may sound like a lot to people outside the entertainment industry, but when you consider that “Dear Evan Hansen” earned more than $1 million per week on Broadway and grossed $40 million in its first eight months, it puts the leading actor’s earnings into perspective.

Cosmopolitan conjectures that Platt probably earned around $700,000 for the entire run of the show, which opened on Broadway in December 2016. Platt took home a Tony, a Grammy and an Emmy for the play, leaving just an Oscar Award to even up his award display case.

A talented singer, Platt also has an enviable music career, with his debut album “Sing to Me” hitting #18 on the Billboard 200 chart in the U.S. and #32 in Canada, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His latest album, “Reverie,” was released in Summer 2021. In addition, he sold “Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall” to Netflix for a nice chunk of change, according to Cosmopolitan.

