How Rich Is Ben Platt Ahead of ‘Dear Evan Hanson’ Movie Premiere?

Dawn Allcot

Ben Platt arrives at the premiere of "Dear Evan Hansen", at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles - 22 Sep 2021.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

With “Dear Evan Hansen” in theaters this week, expect star Ben Platt’s net worth to continue rising. Right now, Celebrity Net Worth reports the actor is worth $3 million. That may sound like a lot to people outside the entertainment industry, but when you consider that “Dear Evan Hansen” earned more than $1 million per week on Broadway and grossed $40 million in its first eight months, it puts the leading actor’s earnings into perspective.

Cosmopolitan conjectures that Platt probably earned around $700,000 for the entire run of the show, which opened on Broadway in December 2016. Platt took home a Tony, a Grammy and an Emmy for the play, leaving just an Oscar Award to even up his award display case.

A talented singer, Platt also has an enviable music career, with his debut album “Sing to Me” hitting #18 on the Billboard 200 chart in the U.S. and #32 in Canada, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His latest album, “Reverie,” was released in Summer 2021. In addition, he sold “Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall” to Netflix for a nice chunk of change, according to Cosmopolitan.

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

