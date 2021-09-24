How Rich Is Ben Platt Ahead of ‘Dear Evan Hanson’ Movie Premiere?
With “Dear Evan Hansen” in theaters this week, expect star Ben Platt’s net worth to continue rising. Right now, Celebrity Net Worth reports the actor is worth $3 million. That may sound like a lot to people outside the entertainment industry, but when you consider that “Dear Evan Hansen” earned more than $1 million per week on Broadway and grossed $40 million in its first eight months, it puts the leading actor’s earnings into perspective.
Cosmopolitan conjectures that Platt probably earned around $700,000 for the entire run of the show, which opened on Broadway in December 2016. Platt took home a Tony, a Grammy and an Emmy for the play, leaving just an Oscar Award to even up his award display case.
A talented singer, Platt also has an enviable music career, with his debut album “Sing to Me” hitting #18 on the Billboard 200 chart in the U.S. and #32 in Canada, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His latest album, “Reverie,” was released in Summer 2021. In addition, he sold “Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall” to Netflix for a nice chunk of change, according to Cosmopolitan.
