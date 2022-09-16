How Rich is Brendan Fraser As He Makes An Oscar-Worthy Career Comeback?

Brendan Fraser is a Canadian-American actor who seemingly disappeared after becoming a household name as the star of “The Mummy” film franchise. However, with his recent performance in the Darren Aronofsky film, “The Whale” getting praise and even serious Oscar nomination buzz, he may be up for a career resurrection.

It wasn’t long ago when Fraser was one of the highest-paid leading men in the world. He earned $14 million for “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” and received $10 million for “Furry Vengeance” in 2008.

He explained his absence from films on injuries on set, telling GQ in 2018 that he was in and out of surgery for seven years. He also suffered from depression exacerbated by the alleged sexual assault by Philip Berk, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press — the hosts of the Golden Globes — in 2003.

His former A-List status and projects, as well as a costly divorce, put his net worth around $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Fraser’s Best-Known Work

Fraser has appeared in nearly 80 film and TV roles since 1988.

In addition to “The Mummy” films, he has also starred in “School Ties,” “Encino Man,” “Airheads,” “With Honors,” “The Scout,” “George of the Jungle,” “Gods and Monsters,” “Dudley Do-Right,” “Blast from the Past,” “Bedazzled,” “Monkeybone,” “The Quiet American,” “Looney Tunes: Back in Action,” “Crash,” “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” “Inkheart” and “Extraordinary Measures.”

While his work hasn’t been high profile since the mid-2000s, he really didn’t take a long break from acting. In fact, he had at least one project come out per year, including his portrayal of Grayson in 2014’s “The Nut Job,” which also starred Will Arnett and Liam Neeson.

Fraser also has appeared in TV shows and provided voice work for “Scrubs,” “The Simpsons,” “Condor” “Trust,” “The Affair” and “Doom Patrol.” He also voiced video games.

His Early Life

Brendan James Fraser was the fourth son born to Carol and Peter Fraser in Indianapolis, Indiana on December 3, 1968. His dad was a Canadian foreign service officer, so the family moved around often between Canada, the United States and Europe. He got his acting degree from the Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle in 1990.

He considered getting an advanced degree but decided not to after landing his first role in the film “Dogfight” in 1988.

Fraser’s Personal Life

Fraser married Afton Smith, his girlfriend of five years in 1998, who he met at a barbecue thrown by Winona Ryder. They had three sons together — Griffin, 20, Holden, 18, and Leland, 14.

The pair separated in 2007. Upon their divorce in 2009, he was required to pay $75,000 per month in alimony and child support payments. He requested a reduction in 2013, stating that he was not able to pay $900,000 per year due to a lack of work.

