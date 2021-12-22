Advertiser Disclosure
How Rich Is Bruce Springsteen as He Sells His Music Catalog to Sony?

By Michelle Tompkins

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock (12439773s)Bruce Springsteen performs during ceremonies at ground zero in Lower Manhattan near One World Trade Center on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero in New York City on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock / John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen, 72, a k a “The Boss,” is an American musician who first rose to fame in the 1970s with songs that focused on working class American life. He is one of the best-selling musicians in history after having sold more than 150 million albums globally. He just sold his music catalog to Sony Music for a mind-boggling $550 million. 

Springsteen has released 20 studio albums, usually with the E Street Band. His most famous song is “Born in the U.S.A.,” released in 1984. The album sold more than 30 million copies globally. 

Some of his albums include: “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.,” “The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle,” “Born to Run,” “Darkness on the Edge of Town,” “The River,” “Nebraska,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Tunnel of Love,” “Human Touch,” “Lucky Town,” “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” “Blood Brothers,” “The Rising,” “Devils & Dust,” “Magic” and “High Hopes.”

Springsteen earns upwards of $80 million per year when he is touring, making his current total net worth $650 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, although it’s unclear whether that includes the value of the music catalog. His concerts are known to be epic happenings lasting around four hours per show. 

Springsteen has earned many awards, including 20 Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, a couple of Golden Globes and an Oscar, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. In 2009, he received honors from the Kennedy Center. President Obama presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 for his contributions to America through his music.

Early Life and Career

Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen was born to Douglas Frederick and Adele Ann (nee Zerilli) in Long Branch, New Jersey on September 23, 1949, according to IMDb. He has two sisters. He became interested in music when he was seven years old and soon after began playing a rented guitar. When he was in high school, he wasn’t into school and just wanted to play his guitar. His Catholic upbringing influenced some of his later tunes.

He performed in various bands in his youth. In 1972, he was signed by Columbia Records. He formed the E Street Band a short time later. In 1973, his first album, “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.,” was released, but it didn’t perform very well. His label believed in him and in 1975, “Born to Run” was released and was both a commercial and critical success. 

Personal Life and Real Estate

Springsteen was married to Julianne Phillips from 1985 to 1989. After his divorce, he went public with musician Patti Scialfa. They married in 1991 and share three children. 

Springsteen has bought and sold many properties in New Jersey over the years. However, California beckoned while his kids were young, but when they were a bit older, the family returned to New Jersey. 

Springsteen and Scialfa own a compound in Beverly Hills that they bought in 1999 for $13.75 million. 
Springsteen, an avid equestrian, also owns a home in the “Horse Riding Capital of the World,” Wellington, Fla.

