How Rich is Bryce Dallas Howard?

Action Press/Shutterstock / Action Press/Shutterstock

Bryce Dallas Howard, 41, is an American actress and director who is about to take on her role as Claire Dearing for the third time in “Jurassic World Dominion,” which comes out June 10.

Discover: 6 Signs You Can’t Afford To Retire

More: Top 10 Richest People in the World

Howard technically grew up as part of Hollywood royalty as her dad is famed actor-turned-director Ron Howard, but she has made her own impression in Hollywood. While acting steadily for more than a decade, her star power grew exponentially when she appeared as Gwen Stacy in “Spider-Man 3.” She has starred in many notable films including “The Village,” “Manderlay,” “Lady in the Water,” “Terminator Salvation,” “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” “Hereafter,” “The Help” and “Rocketman.” She also appeared in a fan-favorite episode of TV series “Black Mirror” titled “Swan Dive.”

Given her constant work in blockbusters as well as independent films, Howard has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She earned $150,000 for her first starring role in “The Village,” and for “Spider-Man 3” she was offered a million-dollar payday, according to Celebrity Net Worth. For her second appearance as Claire Dearing in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” she received a base salary of $8 million, per IndieWire.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Howard is also an accomplished director. She directed the 2019 documentary “Dads,” as well as several episodes of “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Early Life and Career

Bryce Dallas Howard was born to Ron and Cheryl Howard in Los, Angeles, on March 2, 1981. Her parents fled Hollywood to Connecticut, where she and her three siblings (of which she is eldest) were able to experience their childhoods without too many connections to entertainment industry circles. She undertook extra roles in her father’s films “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “A Beautiful Mind.”

She attended acting camp as a child, but was more interested in writing. After her graduation from Byram Hills High School, she enrolled at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts to study acting and writing. She took outside classes at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and also participated in the NYC theatre scene, appearing in “House & Garden,” “Tartuffe” and Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

It was Howard’s performance in the latter that led to her landing her first starring role in M. Night Shyamalan’s “The Village” in 2004.

Personal Life

Howard married actor Seth Gabel in 2006. They met while they were students at NYU, and have two children together.

See: Why Inflation Is Making Your Paycheck Worth Less

Find: How Much Kanye West Is Worth As He Turns 45?

She and her family recently relocated from upstate New York to Los Angeles, where they enjoy a well-appointed four-bedroom, two-story home. Her home features murals celebrating the Star Wars franchise as well as decorations paying homage to one of Howard’s favorite filmmakers, Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki, per Architectural Digest.

More From GOBankingRates