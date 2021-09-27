How Rich Is Chandra Wilson Ahead of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Premiere?

As “Grey’s Anatomy” enters its 18th season on ABC television, the stars are undoubtedly getting set to cash big paychecks for their work. This includes Houston-born actress Chandra Wilson, who has played Dr. Miranda Bailey since the start of the show. Celebrity Net Worth reported that Wilson’s net worth is $10 million, with a hefty chunk of that coming from her work on the hit medical drama series.

StyleCaster reported that Wilson won a Golden Globe for the role in 2007 and earned $125,000 per episode that year — a number that number has undoubtedly risen this decade. Wilson was also nominated for an Emmy for her role as Dr. Bailey and has directed episodes of the show, according to the Grey’s Anatomy Universe wiki on Fandom.

Wilson got her start in television in 1989, guest starring on “The Cosby Show.” But that wasn’t her first acting role. She started performing on stage in musicals with Theatre Under the Stars in Houston at age five. She went on to attend Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, and then earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

In 2001, she played Claudia Hopper on ABC’s “Bob Patterson,” which hinted at what would follow when she later went on to star as an influential surgeon in one of ABC’s most successful and longest running shows of all time.

She occasionally returns to the stage for off-Broadway and Broadway musicals, including George C. Wolfe’s “On The Town.”

