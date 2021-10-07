How Rich Is Daniel Craig?

Tim Rooke / Shutterstock.com

Daniel Craig, 53, may have played James Bond for the fifth and final time in “No Time to Die,” but he already has plenty of projects lined up to keep himself busy and his fans happy for a long while to come. His shrewd negotiating and clever film choices led him to be the top paid movie star in 2021, according to Variety.

See: 8.5 Million Tax Refunds Have Yet to Be Sent — What to Do If You Haven’t Received Yours

Find: Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest In for 2021

Craig began playing Bond in 2006’s “Casino Royale” and rounded out the quintet with “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall” and “Spectre.” He earned a base salary of $25 million for “No Time to Die” and has a net worth of $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His first four bond films have been reported to have yielded a combined gross of $3.5 billion worldwide.

This English actor, known for his distinctive voice and rugged handsomeness, has already wrapped his reprisal of detective Benoit Blanc for “Knives Out 2,” which is scheduled to come out in 2022. It plus the already-planned third film in the series will earn him another $100 million.

Craig has starred in “Our Friends in the North,” “Elizabeth,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” “Road to Perdition,” “Munich,” “Sylvia,” “Cowboys and Aliens, “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and the original “Knives Out.”

More From Your Money

See: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

Find: Top 10 Most Expensive Shoes Ever Made

Early Life and Career

Daniel Wroughton Craig was born to Timothy and Carol Craig on March 2, 1968 in Chester, England. After his parents’ divorce, he, along with his mother and sister, relocated to Liverpool. His interest in acting started early, with him acting in school plays, but he decided to make acting his career when he was admitted into the National Youth Theater, reported Celebrity Net Worth. He eventually enrolled in the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, graduating in 1991.

His first film role was in 1992’s “The Power of One.” More film and TV roles followed. He also continues to act in live theater.

See: Fact Check — Is a Fourth Stimulus Check Going to Happen?

Find: 29 Careless Ways Retirees Waste Money

Personal Life and Real Estate

Craig is notoriously protective of his private life. He has been married to Rachel Weisz since 2011, and they have a daughter together. He also has daughter from his first marriage, to Fiona Loudon.

Craig and Weisz purchased a $11.5 million, 4,350-square-foot triplex in SoHo in 2012. Also in 2012, they put down nearly $6 million for a 3,200-square-foot apartment, which they sold in 2019 for $6 million.

More From Your Money

See: How to Use The Child Tax Credit Direct Deposit Portal

Find: Here’s How Much You Need to Earn to Be ‘Rich’ in 23 Major Countries Around the World

In 2018, the pair purchased a 6,600-square-foot home in the Cobble Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn for $6.75 million.

It has been reported that they also own homes in London and Yorkshire.

Craig may be hanging up his Bond tuxedos, but you can see him as Southern gentleman detective Benoit Blanc sometime next year.

More From GOBankingRates