Fetty Wap’s Net Worth

In the spring of 2014, Fetty Wap created the platinum record “Trap Queen,” which took over college basement parties and club scenes across America.

The well-received single went on to become diamond-status certified by Recording Industry Association of America in 2020, meaning the record sold over 10 million records.

Wap was born Willie Maxwell II. His stage name “Fetty” means money and “Wap” honors rapper Gucci Mane’s alias, GuWop. Wap refers to his music style as “ignorant R&B,” according to RapTV.

He most definitely has lived up to his name, creating a fortune for himself in the seven years since he broke out on the rap scene.

As of 2021, Fetty Wap’s net worth is estimated to be over $8 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla.

Music Endeavors

While “Trap Queen” may have been his start, sitting on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 for 25 consecutive weeks, the hits kept coming in 2015. Later that year, the tracks “Again,” “679” featuring Remy Boyz and “My Way,” featuring Monty, went on to join “Trap Queen” in the Hot 100, making Fetty Wap one of a handful of rappers have had four songs at once in the top 20 spots, according to HotNewHipHop.

In 2015, the rapper won and was nominated for an array of awards for “Trap Queen” — he won the MC100 Award for Most-Played Video of the Year and the MTV Video Music Award for Artist to Watch.

Fetty was also nominated for the MTV VMA’s for Best Hip-Hop Video and Song of the Summer. Other nominations include the BET Award for Best New Artist.

The following year he won the iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Artist and the Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist. He was also nominated for two Grammy’s — Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

The rapper has mostly produced singles and mixtapes over the years. But in 2015, he released his debut studio album “Fetty Wap” and has gone on to make two extended plays (EPs), eleven mixtapes and about 60 singles.

He has been featured on songs with artists like Chris Brown, David Guetta, Sia, DJ Khaled, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Money Makers

Once Wap realized the size of his stardom, he wanted to indulge in luxury items like cars and jewelry. His business manager recommended he invest. Wap claims to have turned $1.3 million into $20 million, according to Inquisitr.

From there, the rapper took classes to educate himself on business, investments and the stock market.

The 30-year-old hip-hop artist has amassed an enormous social media following and is no stranger to making money moves in a variety of fashions.

He has endorsed companies like Calvin Klein, Pepsi, Kicktronics, Pure Atlanta and Chicsmart electric scooters, FactMandu reported.

Fetty Wap is the most recent celebrity brand ambassador for Grow House, a video game where growing virtual cannabis and earning cryptocurrency ($GROW) intertwine.

In 2016, he released a multiplayer mobile racing game, “Fetty Wap: Nitro Nation Stories,” according to PocketGamer.biz.

Family Life

The American rapper, singer, and songwriter was born in June 7, 1991 in Paterson, N.J.

The star is notable for having one eye, his first nickname being One-Eyed Willie. Wap has been candid about his birth defect; he was born with congenital glaucoma in both eyes, forcing doctors to remove his left eye when he was young.

Wap reportedly has six children from five different women, according to FactMandu.

The star is no stranger to giving back to his local community of Paterson, N.J., and he often performs at clubs there. Wap has invested in his hometown with a food truck, car wash and annual back-to-school drive for students in the area.

Last year, Wap was set to go on tour to promote his second studio album, “King Zoo,” which was released in 2018, but the tour was cancelled, presumably because of COVID. The star is ready to break back into the limelight after a hiatus.

You can see Fetty Wap live on Oct.28 at Rolling Loud in Queens, N.Y.

