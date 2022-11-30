How Much Was Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Worth Upon Her Death at Age 79?

Christine McVie, British singer-songwriter and keyboardist best known for her decades of work with the rock band Fleetwood Mac, has died, according to a statement from her family, reported by BBC News.

McVie was 79 years old. She died in a hospital surrounded by family and loved ones, according to the statement.

Celebrity Net Worth reported McVie’s net worth at $105 million as of 2022. According to TheThings.com, her net worth made McVie the second wealthiest member of Fleetwood Mac, behind lead singer Stevie Nicks, typically recognized as the face of the band.

McVie married Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie and joined the band in 1971. The couple divorced in 1978 but continued to perform together through 1982. In 1986, McVie married keyboardist Eddy Quintela, according to AllMusic.com. They separated in 1990.

In 1998, Fleetwood Mac was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. That same year, 1998, McVie officially left Fleetwood Mac, but returned in 2014.

In recent years, McVie sold future royalties to roughly 115 songs to a music/song management company called Hipgnosis. This lump sum sale may have contributed to her extensive net worth.

McVie wrote many of Fleetwood Mac’s top hits, including “Little Lies,” “Don’t Stop,” “Songbird” and Y”ou Make Loving Fun.” When the band released a Greatest Hits album in 1988, eight of McVie’s songs were included.

She also had a successful solo career, with three solo albums featuring hit singles.

In a statement on Twitter, the band reflected on their time with McVie: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

