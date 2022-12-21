How Rich is Gal Gadot?

Gal Gadot, 37, is an Israeli beauty queen and model who donned the famous Wonder Woman costume to the delight of millions of fans, only to learn that the next film in the franchise has been put on hold after writer, Patty Jenkins’ script was rejected.

At least her work is just on hold — co-star Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman at all.

Gadot only earned a base salary of $300,000 for her first feature as Diana Prince in the first “Wonder Woman.” This caused an uproar as people thought she was earning less than her male superheroes, however, most untested actors and franchises start out low and their salaries grow as a result of box office and other marketing deals.

She earned $10 million for her next foray into portraying the superheroine. After having earned $32 million in 2020, she was named one of the top five highest-paid actresses.

In 2019, she started her own production company called Pilot Wave.

Her net worth is $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Gal Gadot’s Early Years

Gal Gadot was born in Petah Tikva, Israel on April 30, 1985. As a child, she studied dance. When she was 18, she won the title of Miss Israel. While she served her two-year mandatory Israeli military service, she was a combat fitness instructor. This experience helped her do many of her own stunts in her film work and eventually land the role of Wonder Woman.

She embarked on a successful modeling career and began considering an acting career.

Gadot had an unsuccessful audition to be a Bond Girl in “Quantum of Solace,” but the casting director remembered her and cast her as Gisele in the fourth film of the “Fast and Furious” franchise. She reprised the role for the fifth and sixth films.

Her first appearance as Wonder Woman came in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” in 2016.

More recently, she appeared in Netflix’s 2021 film “Red Notice” with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds and in 2022’s rendition of the classic Agatha Christie story “Death on the Nile” alongside Kenneth Branaugh and Armie Hammer.

She currently has seven projects in various states of development and will reappear again soon as Cleopatra, Hedy Lamarr and the Snow Queen.

Her Personal Life

Gadot married Jaron “Yaron” Varsano, a real estate developer, in 2008. They have three daughters together.

They own multiple homes in Israel and in California. They added a Malibu condo for $5 million to their real estate portfolio in 2020. That property costs her $1,240 per month in HOA dues.

