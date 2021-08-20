How Rich is Geraldo Rivera?

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera is worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. At 78 years old, Rivera’s news and entertainment career spans six decades. WealthyPersons estimated his current salary at $2.5 million.

See: Feel Rich With the Wealth You Have

Find: PR Nightmares That Cost Celebrities Big Bucks

Early TV Journalism Career

Geraldo Rivera first garnered fame and awards reporting on the deaths of John Lennon and Elvis Presley, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He won a Peabody Award for his work on ABC’s “Eyewitness News” in 1972.

But the television journalist became a household name in the late ’80s, when he hosted the talk show “Geraldo” on ABC. The show aired until 1998, WealthyPersons reported. Celebrity news site Otakukart reported he earned $30,000 per episode for the show. During that time, he also hosted “Rivera Live” on CNBC, which aired until 2001.

See: How Much Award Show Hosts and Performers Get Paid

Find: Fox News and 25 More Companies That Faced Public Backlash

Fox News Career

Two months after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Rivera moved to Fox News to continue his journalism career as a war correspondent across the Middle East. He remained with the network for decades, hosting “Geraldo at Large,” now named “Geraldo Rivera Reports,” from 2003 to present-day, according to IMDb.

More From Your Money

Rivera is also the author of eight books, including his memoir, “The Geraldo Show,” published in 2018, and his New York Times bestselling autobiography, “Exposing Myself.” His book royalties earn him around $90,000 annually, according to Otakukart.

See: Bill O’Reilly Net Worth — How Controversy Has Impacted His Fortune

Find: 33 Popular TV Shows With the Highest-Paid Casts

Television Credits

Rivera has a lengthy list of television appearances to his name, including appearances as himself on numerous talk shows across multiple networks, as well as documentaries, dramas like “Law & Order Special Victims Unit” and sitcoms. He even made an appearance playing Dr. Angel on the made-for-TV movie “Sharknado 5.”

Rivera also appeared as a guest on “Dancing with the Stars,” a role that Variety reported garners a starting salary of $125,000 for a rehearsal period of several weeks and the first two weeks on the air. Rivera and dance partner Edyta Śliwińska were season 22’s first team to be eliminated, according to IMDb.

Real Estate

Rivera owns a $2.8 million mansion in Cleveland, where he lives with his wife, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He also owns a multimillion dollar waterfront vacation home in Edgewater, N.J.

More From GOBankingRates

More From Your Money