How Much Was Gilbert Gottfried Worth Upon His Death at Age 67?

Gilbert Gottfried, the American actor, stand-up comedian and podcaster best known for his screechy voice and squinty eyes, has died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II. He was 67 years old.

Gottfried’s dirty jokes both delighted and appalled audiences. His take on the classic blue joke “The Aristocrats” is considered to be the filthiest and most memorable, according to Entertainment Weekly.

His no-holds-barred jokes about topics such as 9/11 and the tsunami that ravished Japan made him the center of controversy. The latter remarks caused him to lose his role as the voice of the Aflac insurance duck. However, he continued to book stand-up gigs as well as plenty of voice-over roles. This work brought his net worth to $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He voiced dozens of characters for TV, film, video games and commercials, most notably Iago in “Alladin,” Digit LeBoid on the PBS Kids’ program “Cyberchase” and Kraang Sub-Prime in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” He also lent his voice talents to “The Kominsky Method,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Family Guy,” “Lego DC Super-Villains,” “Thumbelina,” “Justice League Action” and “Fairly OddParents.”

He had memorable supporting roles in the films “Beverly Hills Cop II,” “Problem Child” and “Problem Child 2.”

Gottfried guest-starred on many TV shows, including “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Hannah Montana,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Sesame Street.”

He also appeared on the reality shows “Celebrity Wife Swap” and “Celebrity Apprentice” with Donald Trump.

He was a favorite guest of Howard Stern and many late night hosts.

Gottfried also hosted his own podcast, “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast.”

.A documentary about him titled “Gilbert” was released in 2017.

Early Life and Career

Gilbert Jeremy Gottfried was born to Lillian and Max Gottfried in Brooklyn, New York, on Feb. 28, 1955. When he was 15 years old, he began performing at comedy clubs throughout New York City.

In 1980, after gaining momentum as a comedian for many years, he joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live,” but he was only on 13 episodes.

He then was hired by MTV to appear in some promo videos. The promos impressed Bill Cosby, who offered Gottfried an audition for “The Cosby Show” that earned him several appearances over the next few years, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Gottfried also appeared regularly on “Hollywood Squares,” and Jay Leno, David Letterman and Howard Stern regularly had him as a guest on their shows. Gottfried often made cameo appearances as himself in movies and on television.

Personal Life

Gottfried met Dara Kravitz at a Grammy party in the late 1990s, and they wed in 2007. They had two children together and lived in Manhattan but had homes in Boca Raton, Florida, and in the Berkshires in Massachusetts.

Gilbert Gottfried will be remembered as Iago and for that infamous shrill voice.

