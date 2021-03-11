What’s in the Grammy Gift Bag and How Much Is It Worth?

Scoring an invite to the Grammys is a very big deal, but it’s even more exciting for those who receive a coveted gift bag. Curated by marketing firm Distinctive Assets, these lush giveaways are reserved for VIPs like Grammys talent.

Not your average party favor, the 2019 Grammy gift bag was valued at $30,000, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Brands contribute to these lavish swag bags with hopes celebrities will enjoy their products and maybe post about them on social media.

The total value of the 2021 Grammy gift bag hasn’t been made public, but many items inside have been revealed. Here’s a look at some of the swag your favorite musicians will take home this year.

Cup of Té Luxury Loose Leaf Teas, Tea/Coffee Scoop With a Gold Perfect Tea Steep Infuser

Perfectly chic, stars will receive an $8.50 Golden Scoop and a $15 Gold Perfect Tea Steep Infuser from Cup of Té Luxury Loose Leaf Teas, according to the Distinctive Assets Instagram account. Cup of Té Luxury Loose Leaf Teas was founded by Taylor Lindsay-Noel, a disabled Black female entrepreneur.

Chubby Chipmunk Chocolates, Truffles

Handmade in small batches, musicians will enjoy truffles from female-owned Chubby Chipmunk Chocolates, according to the Distinctive Assets Instagram account. It’s unclear how many truffles are in each gift bag, but one dozen costs $45.99.

Gold Relax Candle, Soul Candles

Ideal for winding down post-Grammys, gift bags contain a gold Relax candle from Soul Candles, according to the Distinctive Assets Instagram account. This exact version isn’t listed on the website, but the Relax Limited Edition 30cl Candle is priced around $26.

Change-Maker Village Book

An anti-racism book for kids and adults written by Mel Kaspin Blume, “Change-Maker Village” will be included in the gift bags, according to the Distinctive Assets Instagram account. The book retails for $35.

Miage, Multiple Skin Care Products

Luxe skin care brand Miage will have three products in the Grammy gift bags, according to PopSugar. This includes the Awakened The Isotonic Eye Elixir ($99), Bloom La Milpa Lip Treatment ($29) and Manifest The Day Lotion ($139).

G-Labs London Cicatrices à la Crème

Infused with blue light frequencies, Cicatrices à la Crème from G-Labs London treats face, neck and décolletage issues. Musicians will enjoy this product in their gift bags, according to PopSugar — and it can be quite pricey. It’s unknown what size is in the bag, but a 50-milliliter jar retails for approximately $285.

Masktini Twilight Zone Tahitian Detox Mask

Ideal for winding down after a night out — i.e., at the Grammys — the Masktini Twilight Zone Tahitian Detox Mask will be in each gift bag, according to PopSugar. Priced at $55, this foaming mask contains bamboo charcoal and polishing black pearl that removes dead cells, leaving skin radiant.

Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation

Designed to protect and heal skin during use, gift bags include Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation, according to PopSugar. Complete with a unique aloe vera base, this long-lasting, light foundation retails for $66.

While this is only a small preview of the luxury goods inside the Grammy gift bag, it probably has you a bit envious. However, some of these items are notably budget-friendly, so consider giving yourself the star treatment and purchasing one — or a few — of them.

Tune in to the 63rd Grammy Awards Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on CBS, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Last updated: March 11, 2021