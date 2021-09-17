How Rich Is Helena Bonham Carter?

Helena Bonham Carter, 55, has been making critically acclaimed movies and television programs steadily since 1985, but memorable roles in “Fight Club,” Tim Burton films, the Harry Potter universe and “Ocean’s Eight” have helped make her a household name. Her recent turn as Princess Margaret in the hit Netflix series “The Crown” has yielded her a fifth Emmy Award nomination.

Helena Bonham Carter Net Worth: $60 Million

She has appeared in more than 100 television and film projects, vacillating between independent and blockbuster films with aplomb. Her net worth is currently valued at $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Even though Bonham Carter is at the top of list for many coveted roles, her penchant for taking roles in smaller films makes her salary tough to calculate. “Lady Jane,” for example, grossed only $277,646, whereas “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows– Part 2” grossed $1.342 billion. Her choices seem to work for her, as she has been nominated for a long list of awards, including two Academy Awards and five Primetime Emmies.

She is known to rock an unusual sense of style on the red carpet and is said to love fashion.

Early Life and Career

Helena Bonham Carter was born on May 26, 1966, in London. Her parents were a psychotherapist and merchant banker. After being denied admittance to Cambridge, she decided to focus on acting. She booked her first professional acting job in a commercial when she was 16 years old.

Her first starring roles in “A Room with a View” and “Lady Jane” occurred at nearly the same time, in 1985. She appeared in numerous TV series and starred in period pieces such as “Twelfth Night” and “Wings of the Dove” throughout the 1990s. She made the huge leap to pop culture icon when she appeared in “Fight Club” in 1999. In 2001, she starred in “Planet of the Apes.” It was during filming that she and director Tim Burton entered a relationship.

Burton Collaborations and Harry Potter

She and Burton have gone on to work together on additional films, including “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Corpse Bride,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

She also joined the cast of “Harry Potter,” where she starred as Bellatrix Lestrange in the last four films of the series. Each of those films grossed more than $900 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Personal Life

Bonham Carter and actor/director Kenneth Branagh were romantically involved from 1994 to 1999. Before her 13-year relationship with Burton ended in 2014, the pair had two children and have been reported to be on friendly terms. She has been seeing author Rye Dag Holmboe since 2018, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Bonham Carter owned a home in Belsize Park, London and Tim Burton eventually bought the house next door and linked the two together. Bonham Carter kept the joined property after the couple separated. Burton moved to a nearby home that he purchased for roughly $14 million.

Bonham Carter will surely continue to amuse, terrify, charm and wow audiences in her next projects, including the U.K. TV series “Call My Agent.”

