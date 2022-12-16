How Rich is Henry Cavill?

British heartthrob Henry Cavill may not be returning to the DC Universe as Superman, and he was replaced by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt on “The Witcher,” but he will not be joining the throws of unemployed actors. He is already set to star in a fantasy project based on the video game”Warhammer 40,000″ on Amazon.

After it was announced that he would not be coming back in the next Superman film, Cavill posted a melancholy message on Instagram that he originally thought he would be returning, but there was a change in plans. His former producers plotted to get him a new gig before the dust settled, according to Variety.

He has been involved in many DC projects as Clark Kent/Superman including a recent appearance in “Black Adam,” but he has also starred in the Enola Holmes franchise, “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” “Night Hunter,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” “The Cold Night of Day,” The Immortals,” “Sand Castles” “Red Riding Hood,” “Tristan + Isolde” and “Hellraiser: Hellworld.”

Cavill had a base salary of $300,000 for his role in “Man of Steel,” and earned $14 million in total for portraying Superman. He also earned $400,000 per episode of “The Witcher.” He has a net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Henry Cavill’s Early Years

Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill was born to Marianne Dalgliesh and Colin Cavill on Jersey in the Channel Islands on May 5, 1983. While working as an extra in “Proof of Life” in 2000, he was befriended by Russel Crowe, who would later portray his biological father in “Man of Steel.” He participated in several British projects.

His first supporting role that made it to America came in 2002 when he appeared as the son of Edmond Dantès in “The Count of Monte Cristo.” His popularity grew when he landed the role of Charles Brandon on the Showtime period series “The Tudors” from 2007 to 2010.

Cavill’s Free Time Activities

Cavill’s nerdiness is legendary in Hollywood. He is an epic gamer who custom-built his own gaming PC, he loves comic books — particularly Superman’s “The New Krypton Saga” — and is known to cosplay.

He also loves to cook and, according to Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, he’s really good at it.

When not at work or play, he devotes some time to philanthropic pursuits including military support, ALS awareness and Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.

Cavill, who was named “World’s Sexiest Man” by People Magazine in 2013, owns several homes, including a mews in South Kensington, London. When in the U.S. he resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with his dog, Kal. He also owns a Hollywood mansion in Lake Sherwood which he purchased in 2013 for $5 million.

Cavill has five projects lined up, including starring in the upcoming “Highlander” film.

