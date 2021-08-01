How Rich Are Carson Daly, Jessica Simpson and These Other Former MTV Stars?

Get ready to feel ancient -- on Aug. 1, MTV will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of its launch. What started out as a channel devoted entirely to music videos progressed over the years to include countdown shows, game shows and some of the earliest reality TV to become part of the pop culture zeitgeist with the debut of "The Real World." As Vanity Fair put it, "if MTV didn’t invent reality TV, it certainly pushed it into the mainstream."

To celebrate MTV's anniversary year, take a look back at some of its biggest former stars and the fortunes they've accumulated since appearing on the network.