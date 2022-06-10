How Rich is Jesse Tyler Ferguson?

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, is an American actor who gained fame as Mitchell Pritchett on ABC’s long-running hit comedy “Modern Family.” While he is celebrating the upcoming arrival of his second child with husband Justin Mikita, he will also be presenting at the 75th Tony Awards on June 12.

While famous for his role on “Modern Family,” theater is where Ferguson made his bones. He has appeared in many plays and musicals (on and off-Broadway) including “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “The Winter’s Tale,” “The Merchant of Venice,” “A Comedy of Errors,” and “Spamalot.”

While on “Modern Family,” he ended up making $500,000 per episode in 2018, after having previously earned $190,000 per episode from 2014 to 2018. The award-winning show aired 250 episodes from 2009-2020.

Between his success on that show and his other creative endeavors, Fergerson has amassed an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He has appeared in some film projects over the years, and has frequented reality shows such as “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Project Runway” and “Drop the Mic.” He co-hosted HGTV’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” in 2020.

Early Life and Career

Jesse Tyler Ferguson was born to Anne and Robert in Missoula, Montana, on Oct. 22, 1975. He spent his childhood in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he exhibited an interest in the theater. In fact, one of his teenage jobs was performing as a dancer and singer at an amusement park.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Ferguson married his long-time boyfriend Justin Mikita, an attorney, in 2013. They share a son, Beckett, and the gender of their next child has not been revealed yet.

The pair are actively involved in LGBTQ+ causes and created the nonprofit Tie The Knot in 2012 to raise funds in support of same-sex marriage.

He sold his home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles to Leonardo DiCaprio (for $7.1 million) in 2021. The home was originally built in the 1920s and was purchased by Ferguson in 2013 for $4.6 million, per Homes and Gardens.

