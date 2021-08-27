How Rich is Jordan Peele?

In 2017, Jordan Peele got out of his comfort zone as an actor and comedian and shook the world with his directorial debut of the horror movie, “Get Out,” which was a box office and critically acclaimed success.

Three years later, the film writer and director went on to direct his second horror film, “Us,” with both films bringing in a collective $510 million in box office sales.

Adding to his collection of reworks, Peele’s “Candyman,” hit box offices on Aug. 27 amid mixed reviews.

The film was produced with Universal Studios and MGM in 2018 alongside Win Rosenfield, best known for his other collaborations with Peele on “BlacKKKlansmen.”

Peele’s Net Worth is closer to $50 million

“Get Out” was critically recognized as one of the top 10 films of 2017 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute. It received 39 major nominations and 17 awards, including an Academy Award Oscar for Writing and Best Original Screenplay, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Peele is the first Black writer-director to earn over $100 million in a box office with a debut feature, according to Celebrity Networth. He created the movie with just a $4.5 million budget.

Start in Stardom

Jordan Haworth Peele was born February 21, 1979, in New York City and is best known for his film and television work in the comedy and horror genres.

The film writer, director, actor and comedian dropped out of Sarah Lawrence College after two years to pursue his comedy career. At the age of 24, he got his start on the Fox sketch comedy series “Mad TV” alongside Keegan-Michael Key.

The duo went on to create and star in Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele” from 2012 to 2015. They continued to work together on FX’s “Fargo” until Peele dived into the world of filmmaking.

Other Notable Work

The 42-year-old director has often been inspired by older horror films; in 2012 he created and titled his movie production company Monkeypaw Productions, after the 1902 horror short story by W. W. Jacobs.

Universal Pictures signed a five-year deal with Monkeypaw Productions in Oct. 2019. The deal was reportedly $300-400 million, Celebrity Networth estimated.

In addition to creating movies like “Get Out” and “Us,” the production company produced the docu-series “Lorena,” Spike Lee’s “BlacKKKlansman,” the CBS All Access revival of “The Twilight Zone,” a six-part sci-fi sketch series for YouTube Premium called “Weird City,” the television series “Hunters,” “Lovecraft Country” and “The Last O.G.” and most-recently the rework of horror film “Candyman.”

In 2018, Peele co-created TBS’ “The Last O.G.,” starring Tracy Morgan, which Netflix added to its streaming service later that year. A fourth season is under works and expected to release in Dec. 2021, according to What’s on Netflix.

Peele is no stranger to voiceovers and has acted in, Netflix’s TV series “Big Mouth” and the movies “Toy Story 4” and “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.”

Future Movies

Peele seems to have settled into his film-making career; he teased fans in July when he shared a poster for his next horror movie, “Nope” on Twitter, according to Film School Rejects. The film, produced under Universal Pictures, is set to release July 22, 2022, and will star KeKe Palmer and Daniele Kaluuya.

