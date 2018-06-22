How Rich is Khloe Kardashian?

Matt Baron/Shutterstock / Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian has been known as many things throughout her life: founder, author, entrepreneur and starlet — but, perhaps most importantly, mom.

See: How Rich Is Kim Kardashian?

Find: How Much Is Kourtney Kardashian Worth?

Aside from taking care of her daughter, Khloe has excelled in her own business ventures, including a spinoff television series about fitness, a high-end denim line, and, of course, the long-running “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Although Khloe might be the youngest of the three Kardashian sisters, she holds her own when it comes to earning money. according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Khloe Kardashian Net Worth: $50 Million

After the flagship show ended its 20-season run in June 2021, it was announced the family would be teaming up with streaming service Hulu for a new project, simply titled “The Kardashians,” set to debut at some point in 2022.

Famous Family

As a member of arguably the most famous family in America, Khloe was born to mom Kris Jenner and dad Robert Kardashian on June 27, 1984, in Los Angeles. In addition to her older sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, she also has a brother, Rob Kardashian, from her mother’s marriage to Robert. After divorcing Robert in 1991, Kris married Caitlyn Jenner, the Olympic athlete formerly known as Bruce Jenner, and they added more siblings to the mix: stepbrothers Brody, Burt and Brandon, stepsister Casey and two half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Khloe’s rise to fame came in early 2007 after the family was commissioned to star in the reality series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Since then, she has starred in multiple reality show spinoffs including “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami,” “Khloe and Lamar” and “Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.”

Discover: How Much is Kris Jenner Worth?

Khloe’s Clothing Ventures

In 2016 Khloe co-founded the denim brand Good American with Emma Grede. The brand embraces body positivity and pledges to create clothes to fit all body types. Good American made more than $1 million in sales on it’s very first day, according to ScreenRant. The company was worth $12.7 million in June of 2020, according to News.com.au.

The youngest Kardashian sister also joins her siblings in their online thrift shop where they sell handpicked garments from their closets to sell to the public. Khloe’s collection contains everything from sunglasses to lingerie (with tags). But don’t expect to find a steal from these ladies. The mompreneur took heat in January 2022 for selling her daughter True’s clothes for exorbitant prices, according to BuzzFeed.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Personal Life

Kardashian has been linked to a number of famous athletes in recent years, most notably ex-husband and former NBA star Lamar Odom. She married the then-Los Angeles Laker in early 2009 — just one month after meeting him. Although the two starred in a number of television appearances together, they filed for divorce initially in late 2013 after months of separation.

In October 2015, after Odom was hospitalized following an incident in which he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, she temporarily withdrew the divorce petition in order to make medical decisions on his behalf. The divorce was then finalized in December 2016.

Net Worth: Who’s the Richest Kardashian or Jenner?

Learn: Which Credit Cards Do Oprah, Warren Buffett and Kim Kardashian Use?

A year later, Khloe took to social media to finally confirm the long-swirling rumors of her pregnancy with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. In the months and years that have followed, rumors of alleged philandering on the part of Thompson have plagued the couple. Khloe gave birth to the couple’s child, True, on April 12, 2018.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Taylor Bell and Rachel Farrow contributed to the reporting for this article.

More from GOBankingRates: