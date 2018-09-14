How Rich is Lil Wayne?

How much Lil Wayne — born Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. — is worth and how much money he has admitted to having are two separate figures. His net worth is purported to be $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which constitutes an estimation of all of his assets, but Wayne has said in an interview with AllHipHop.com that his actual fortune — or at least his bank account balance — is nowhere near that amount.

Lil Wayne Earns Over $600K per Show

Despite downplaying his net worth, the bulk of Wayne’s fortune is amassed from his music and touring. The artist has earned $21 million from sales of dozens of releases, including compilation albums, EPs and mixtapes. He’s rumored to command over $600,000 per show and performs up to 50 shows annually. From 2008 to 2009, Wayne’s “Tha Carter III” tour earned an estimated $42 million, as reported by Heavy.

Career Accolades

The rapper, producer, music executive and entrepreneur has amassed a total of seven No. 1 albums, 138 Billboard Hot 100 appearances, and 17.2 million albums sold in the United States alone. To date, Lil Wayne has been nominated for 24 Grammy Awards, taking home the top prize a total of five times.

Among his most heralded works was “Tha Carter” series: “Tha Carter,” released in 2004, selling 878,000 copies; “Tha Carter II,” released in 2005, selling 1.4 million copies; “Tha Carter III,” released in 2008, selling 3.8 million copies; “Tha Carter IV,” released in 2011, selling 2.3 million copies; and “Tha Carter V,” released in 2018, selling 140,000 copies. Wayne plans to release his latest collaboration with 2 Chainz, “ColleGrove 2” later in 2022.

Business Ventures

In recent years, Wayne’s business ventures have transcended music. He has inked endorsement deals with Sprint and Beats by Dre. In 2015, he partnered with fellow rap moguls Jay-Z and Kanye West and Jack White, formerly of The White Stripes, as a co-owner of music streaming service Tidal.

In 2012, Wayne launched his successful clothing brand, TRUKFIT, emblematic of street style and skateboarding culture. In 2017, he started promotional work endorsing Bumbu Rum, and has also collaborated with Neiman Marcus.

Lavish Spending

The rapper has a penchant for the finer things in life, namely luxury items. His automotive fleet includes a $1.7 million Bugatti Veyron, a $500,000 Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, a $300,000 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish and a $300,000 Bentley Mulsanne.

Lil Wayne’s real estate portfolio includes a 10,000-square-foot New Orleans mansion and another residence worth $1.7 million. He recently sold a $10 million Miami mansion that included a skate park, shark lagoon and glass elevator. Wayne is also a patron of the arts, with a collection worth over $30 million.

Stephanie Asymkos contributed to this article.

