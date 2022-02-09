How Rich is Mary J. Blige?

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock / Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige, 51, is an American singer, songwriter, actress and producer who is regarded as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.” Recent reports indicate that Blige will lend her unique blend of R&B, rock, blues and gospel sound to the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

See: How Rich is Joe Rogan?

Find: How Much It Will Cost To Attend Super Bowl LVI — Plus $5K at Least for Tickets!

In the past 31 years, Blige has released 13 albums including “What’s the 411?,” “My Life,” “Share My World,” “No More Drama,” “Love & Life,” “Mary,” “Ballads,” “The Breakthrough,” “A Mary Christmas,” and “Strength of a Woman.” Despite her massive commercial and critical success, she has also struggled with her finances, going through several periods of serious debt.

She has won multiple awards including nine Grammys, a dozen Billboard Music Awards and four American Music Awards. She has also been nominated for multiple Academy Awards as well as Golden Globe Awards.

As an actress, she has appeared in “Prison Song,” ” Rock of Ages,” ” Betty and Coretta,” “Black Nativity,” “Mudbound,” “Body Cam,” “The Violent Heart” and “Respect.” Blige lent her voice talents to “Trolls World Tour” and appeared on the first season of Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy.” She can now be seen on Starz in the popular crime drama “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

In addition to her artistic career, her perfume, “My Life,” came out on the Home Shopping Channel in 2010 and sold 65,000 bottles in its first run. She has also partnered with many brands including Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Gap, Apple, Burger King and more for endorsement deals.

Between all of these artistic endeavors, as well as endorsement deals, Blige has an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Discover: Is Hosting the Super Bowl Worth It for Cities?

Early Life and Career

Mary Jane Blige was born to Cora and Thomas Blige on Jan. 11, 1971, in the Bronx. The family moved to Georgia for a few years where she participated in the choir of her Pentecostal church, however the family returned to New York when she was 7. She dropped out of high school when she was a junior to pursue her passion for music.

While she was in a band named Pride, she recorded a cover of Anita Baker’s “Caught Up in the Rapture” that ended up in the hands of the CEO of Uptown Records in 1988. The next year, she was signed as a backup singer.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

In 1992, her debut album — “What’s the 411,” which was produced by Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs — was released to critical and commercial acclaim. More albums followed.

In 1998, she made her acting debut on “The Jamie Foxx Show.” Blige continued to act in a variety of TV and film projects.

More: How Rich is Eminem?

Personal Life and Real Estate

Blige was married to Kendu (formerly Martin) Isaacs from 2003 to 2018, and does not have any children.

She has had some financial trouble in the past, having owed more than $3 million to the IRS and about the same amount to other creditors. In 2019, it was reported that she owed the IRS an additional million and change, per The Grio.

In 2001, Blige bought a mansion in Cresskill, New Jersey, for $2.1 million.

Learn: How Rich Are Queen Elizabeth and the Rest of the British Royal Family?

Explore: How Rich Are Ellen, Colbert and More Big-Name Talk Show Hosts?

She bought a 20,000 square foot estate in Saddle River, New Jersey, for $12.3 million in 2008. However, she listed the home in 2015, but as she was unable to find a buyer, the listing has since dropped to $6.9 million per CelebrityNetWorth.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates