How Much Was Meat Loaf Worth Upon His Death at Age 74?

Meat Loaf, an American singer, actor and author who made us laugh as rock n’ roller Eddie in “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and cry with his “Bat Out of Hell” rock opera has died at the age of 74. His theatrical live performances and recordings helped endear him to generations of fans since the late 1970s.

“Bat Out of Hell” is one of the best-selling albums ever, having sold more than 40 million copies. It has been reported to continue to sell 200,000 copies per year since.

He has released 12 albums, including sequels “Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell,” and “Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose.”

“Bat Out of Hell II,” which came out 15 years after the original, has been called the biggest comeback album of all time, selling more than 22 million copies worldwide. He earned the Grammy Award for Best Solo Rock Song in 1993 for “I’d Do Anything for Love (but I Won’t Do That).”

How Much Was Meat Loaf Worth?

Meat Loaf has been in more than 100 TV shows and films including “Saturday Night Life,” “Wayne’s World,” “Tales from the Crypt,” “Spice World,” “Leap of Faith,” “Glee,” “Elementary,” “Ghost Wars” and his memorable turn as Robert Paulson in “Fight Club.”

His book “To Hell and Back: An Autobiography” was published in 1999.

Between his musical success, lucrative tours, music videos and multiple TV and movie roles, his net worth is $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Early Life and Career

Meat Loaf was born Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas on Sept. 27, 1947. When he was young, he was an overweight child and was often referred to as “Meat.” He told Pierz Morgan during a 2017 interview, that Levi’s ad used his given name “Marvin” in its fat-shaming slogan, so he legally changed his name from Marvin to Michael in 1984. During his Bat Out of Hell Tour, his passport read Meat Loaf. He changed it to Michael Lee Aday after a six-hour stint in immigration.

While in high school, he participated in school plays. In 1967, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue music. It was in Los Angeles that he adopted the name Meat Loaf after his first band.

In 1970, he moved to New York City to work in the theater. He was in “Hair,” “National Lampoon Show” and “As You Like It” at the New York Shakespeare Festival. It was then when he met composer/lyricist Jim Steinman, with whom he would later collaborate on the “Bat Out of Hell” album and its sequels. The collaboration process began in 1972.

During this period of time, he was cast in the Broadway show “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which led to him being cast in the film version in 1975. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has gone on to become a cult favorite.

After the release of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” he and Steinman completed “Bat Out of Hell,” which was released in 1977.

He continued to record albums and appear in television and film projects.

Real Estate

He owns a 7,142 square foot home in Calabasas, Calif. that he purchased in 2005 for nearly $3 million.

His primary residence has been in Austin, Texas since 2012. He lives in a 5,200 square foot home that he bought for $1.475 million.

Personal Life

Meat Loaf has been married twice. He wed Leslie G. Edmonds in 1979 where they shared two daughters. Their marriage ended in 2001. He married his second wife, Deborah Gillespie in 2007.

He had suffered many injuries including 17 concussions and broken bones. After collapsing on stage in 2003, he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome.

Meat Loaf will be missed.

