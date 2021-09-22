How Rich Is Michelle Williams?

Michelle Williams is one of America’s most critically acclaimed movie stars and has made headlines for her dealings with the salary inequity between men and women in Hollywood. Some have argued that she tends to star in smaller, independent films, which typically pay less than Hollywood mega-productions. The same cannot be said for her upcoming return as Anne Weying, a.k. a. the symbiote She-Venom in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” that opens on Oct. 1.

Williams first made her mark appearing in the teen drama “Dawson’s Creek” that aired from 1998-2003, but she since has gone on to star in notable films such as “My Week with Marilyn,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “Deception,” “Blue Valentine,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “All the Money in the World,” “The Greatest Showman” and “Venom.” All of this work has earned her a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Williams was at the forefront of a controversy when it was reported that she earned only $1,000 to do re-shoots of the film “All the Money in the World,” while costar Mark Wahlberg banked $1.5 million for the same amount of time — despite the fact that she was the top-billed star in the film and both actors were represented by the same agency. While there are many potential reasons why this happened, one of the main explanations given was that her team did not ask for more money for her time, according to Forbes.

Early Life and Career

Williams was born to Carla and Larry Williams on Sept. 9, 1980, in Kalispell, Mont. She discovered her love of acting when she saw local musical productions such as “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” Celebrity Net Worth reported. She and her family moved to San Diego when Williams was 9. Her parents were supportive and would drive her to auditions. Her first professional acting role was in an episode of “Baywatch.” A few more roles followed, leading to her decision to drop out of school at age 15. At the same time, she filed for legal emancipation from her parents — with their consent — in order to pursue acting more freely. However, she did complete her high school education through correspondence.

More roles came over the next few years, and in 1998, she was cast in “Dawson’s Creek.” She has credited her work on a long-standing TV series with giving her a financial cushion that would enable her to participate in independent films, beginning with “The Station Agent” in 2003.

From there, she costarred in 2005’s “Brokeback Mountain,” which brought in $178 million at the box office and landed Williams her first Academy Award nomination. Many more notable roles and award nominations followed. She won Best Actress Golden Globe awards for “My Week with Marilyn” and “Fosse/Verdon,” Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Personal Life

Williams was in a relationship with her “Brokeback Mountain” costar, Heath Ledger. Their daughter, Matilda, was born in 2005. Williams and Ledger broke up in 2007, soon before he died from an accidental drug overdose.

She got engaged to Thomas Kail, the producer and director of “Hamilton,” in 2019. They had their first child together in 2020.

Real Estate

Williams and Kail live in a $10.8 million townhouse in Brooklyn Heights that they purchased in in 2020, the New York Post reported. She previously had her own home in Brooklyn that sold in 2015 for $8.8 million. She has an additional Brooklyn property that she purchased in 2015 for $2.5 million.

Williams returns to the Spider-Man universe in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and reportedly will be on screen again portraying doomed NASA astronaut Christa McAuliffe in an upcoming film, “The Challenger.”

