New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mike Richards’ Net Worth

Mike Richards, the executive producer of the long-running game show “Jeopardy!,” will take over as one of the show’s two hosts — the other being actress Mayim Bialik. The show has been seeking a new host for several months, following the death of the legendary Alex Trebek. Richards, who played a key role in the hunt for someone to fill Trebek’s shoes, has a reported net worth of $6 million, according to the website ExactNetWorth.com.

Mike Richards’ Television Game Show History

The three-time Daytime Emmy Award winner previously worked as the executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune,” “The Price is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal,” plus one season of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” He also worked on “Divided” and “Weakest Link,” along with hosting “Beauty and the Geek” and “The Pyramid,” according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Richards’ salaries on these shows is not disclosed. However, his salary for hosting “Jeopardy!” could be in the neighborhood of the $18 million Alex Trebek earned as the show’s host, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Big Shoes to Fill

Trebek filmed his last episode in the studio on October 2020, amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic. That final episode aired Jan. 8. Since then, the hunt has been on for a host of the iconic show.

Richards took over as the show’s executive producer in 2020, months before Alex Trebek died, Stylecaster reported. He was one of a slew of guest hosts, which included former contestants Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, actor LeVar Burton and several celebrity journalists, including Katie Couric and Anderson Cooper. Outsider reported that of the many guest hosts, Rodgers, Burton and Bialik “campaigned the hardest” to be selected.

Bialik and Richards will share hosting duties, with Bialik hosting a spin-off series that will include the “Jeopardy! National College Championship” on ABC while Richards will host the daily syndicated episodes of “Jeopardy!”

