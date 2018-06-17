How Rich is Nicole Kidman?

Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman has been making a splash in America ever since she began appearing on screen in the 1980s. The “Being the Ricardos” Oscar-nominated actress has come a long way since her days appearing in Australian movies.

Net Worth: $250 million

Kidman is considered one of the highest-paid actors in the world and has a net worth of $250 million.

Early Career & Highlights

As an actress hailing from down under, Kidman first tested her acting chops on Australian film and television. She transitioned to American entertainment in 1989 with her role in “Dead Calm” opposite Sam Neill and Billy Zane.

Throughout the ’90s, her celebrity profile rose in the U.S. as she took on roles in “Days of Thunder” — where she met her first husband Tom Cruise — and high-performing “Batman Forever,” which grossed over $336 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. For her performance as Dr. Chase Meridian in the film, Kidman earned $2.5 million.

In 1999, she starred in Stanley Kubrick’s erotic thriller “Eyes Wide Shut” with then-husband Cruise. Two years later, Kidman was cast as the main character Satine in “Moulin Rouge!” The film grossed more than $179 million worldwide and was nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture and best actress. Although she didn’t take home the best actress Oscar, Kidman’s performance did land her a Golden Globe award.

In 2002, Kidman earned an estimated $7.5 million for the movie “The Hours.” Her performance as the author Virginia Woolf earned her a second Oscar nomination for best actress, and this time, she won. Since then, Kidman has starred in over 30 movies including “Cold Mountain,” “The Stepford Wives,” “Bewitched,” and more recently, DC Films’ “Aquaman,” which grossed $1.148 billion worldwide.

Television Breakout & Production Company

In 2017, Kidman co-starred with powerhouse actresses Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern in the HBO series “Big Little Lies” about mothers and their secrets. Witherspoon and Kidman also served as executive producers of the show, which scored big with critics and audiences, perhaps because of its female-driven storyline. The show received eight Emmy Awards, including outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for Nicole Kidman and outstanding limited series.

Kidman received a significant salary bump for the second season — scaling from about $250,000 an episode to $1 million. The show is produced by Kidman’s production company, Blossoms Films. This was followed in 2020 by the HBO limited series, “The Undoing,” and 2021’s “Nine Perfect Strangers,” adapted from the book of the same name for Hulu’s streaming service, both of which Kidman purportedly earned $1 million per episode for.

Personal Life & Marriages

After meeting Tom Cruise on the set of “Days of Thunder,” they married in 1990. The couple adopted two children, daughter Isabella, now 30, and son Connor, now 27. They divorced after 11 years of marriage.

Kidman met widely successful country singer Keith Urban in 2005 and married him the following year. Today, they’re one of the richest celebrity power couples, with a combined net worth valued at $320 million. They have two children together, Sunday Rose, age 14, and Faith Margaret, age 12.

Taylor Bell contributed to this article.

