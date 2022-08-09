Olivia Newton-John Dies at Age 73; What Was Her Net Worth?

Actress, singer, producer and 1970s and early ’80s icon Olivia Newton-John died on Aug. 8, 2022, after a 30-year on-and-off battle with cancer.

In a Facebook post, her husband John Easterling wrote that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

Her husband requested that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund to further research on plant medicine and cancer.

The foundation is just one part of Newton-John’s legacy.

She had a net worth of roughly $60 million when she passed, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

A Top-Selling Recording Artist

Much of her earnings came from record sales, which exceeded 100 million albums, according to the Traverse City Record Eagle. She had more than 25 Top 40 singles, according to IMDb, including five U.S. No. 1 hit singles. “Physical,” an edgy song about sex released in 1981, stayed in the #1 position for 10 weeks.

In 1978, “You’re the One That I Want,” a duet with John Travolta from the hit movie “Grease,” sold 15 million copies.

She earned a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 1981 for her recording career, although her recording and acting careers went hand-in-hand.

Olivia Newton-John’s Acting Career

An accomplished actress, Newton-John’s career took off with the release of “Grease.” She went on to star in “Xanadu” and “Two of a Kind” and appeared in a number of films and TV shows. “Grease” remains the top-grossing musical of all time in the U.S., according to Biography.

Her star on Hollywood Boulevard is just one of many honors and accolades the multi-hyphenate has achieved over the years, according to IMDb. She has received two Grammys, a daytime Emmy and four People’s Choice Awards, exemplifying her achievements as a beloved star.

Olivia Newton-John’s Personal Life

From 1984 to 1995, Newton-John was married to Matt Lattanzi. In January 1986, the couple had a daughter they named Chloe Rose.

After her divorce from Lattanzi and a string of long relationships, Newton-John married John Easterling, founder of the Amazon Herb Company, in 2008. The couple launched the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre at Austin Hospital in Heidelberg, Victoria, Australia, in 2012, The Guardian reported.

Newton-John spent her early years living in both England and Australia and moved to the U.S. in 1975 to accelerate her performance career, according to IMDB.

Olivia Newton John’s Real Estate

When she died, Newton-John was living on a ranch in Southern California with Easterling. She earned profits in the past from other real estate sales, including an oceanfront Malibu home she listed for $7.5 million that, today, could be worth upwards of $80 million, Celebrity Net Worth estimated. Newton-John sold a Jupiter Inlet Colony, Fla., home in 2016. She listed a 12-acre Santa Ynez, Calif., horse ranch in 2019 for $5.4 million, after buying the property for $4.69 million in 2015. She also sold an estate in Australia for $4.6 million in 2019, according to the New York Post.

