How Rich Is Olivia Wilde?

Image Press Agency / NurPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Twenty-five million dollars can buy a lot of things, but it can’t buy your way out of bad press if news and media sites are determined to report it. Actress and director Olivia Wilde is finding that out amid reports of bad blood between her and estranged partner Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde reportedly left Sudeikis “brokenhearted” when she began a romance with British pop star Harry Styles. That’s according to BuzzFeed, which cited comments a former nanny made to the Daily Mail.

Wilde began dating Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” star and SNL alum, in 2011. The pair got engaged in 2013 and have two children together — 8-year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy — but never got married. They split in November 2020. Three months later, Wilde began a public romance with Styles, the former One Direction star she met in September 2020 when he was cast in her movie, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

This is where things get foggy. The unnamed nanny told the Daily Mail that Styles and Wilde got involved when she and Sudeikis were still together. The nanny also said Sudeikis told her that Wilde was “still stringing him along by sending him loving messages, sleeping in the same bed, and swimming naked in their pool as their relationship fell apart,” according to the Daily Mail article.

But Wilde has countered that her relationship with Sudeikis was over “long before” she even met Styles, telling Vanity Fair last month that reports she “left Jason for Harry” are “completely inaccurate.” In any case, Wilde and Sudeikis reportedly issued a joint statement refuting the former nanny’s story.

Net Worth: $25 Million

Wilde’s net worth is estimated at $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Just about all of that is from her entertainment career, though she also has real estate properties worth several million dollars.

Olivia Wilde’s Entertainment Career

Wilde made her TV debut in 2003 on the Fox series “Skin,” playing Jewel Goldman in six episodes. Her film career kicked off a year later in “The Girl Next Door.” That same year, she began a 13-episode stint as Alex Kelly on “The O.C.,” a Fox teen drama. That was followed by performances in a number of films over the next couple of years, including “Conversations with Other Women,” “Alpha Dog,” “Bickford Shmeckler’s Cool Ideas” and “Turistas.”

She landed her breakout role in September 2007 when she joined the cast of “House” as Remy “Thirteen” Hadley, an internist who suffered from Huntington’s disease. Wilde appeared in 81 episodes of the medical drama. She also continued to land parts in numerous films and TV shows since 2009, with some of the best-known being “Tron: Legacy” and “In Time”.

Wilde’s career as a director includes the short films “Free Hugs” and “Wake Up,” as well as the feature film “Booksmart,” which won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature in 2019. Wilde also appeared on Broadway when she played Julia in a 2017 production of “1984.”

Olivia Wilde’s Personal Life

Apart from the latest relationship drama, Wilde was born Olivia Jane Cockburn on March 10, 1984, in New York City, the daughter of two journalists: mother Leslie and father Andrew. Wilde’s paternal grandfather is British author and journalist Claud Cockburn. She has two siblings.

In 1995, Wilde appeared in her debut short film as Magdalene in “Meeting Magdalene.” She graduated from Phillips Academy in Massachusetts.

Wilde married Italian filmmaker/musician Tao Ruspoli on January 16, 2003, when she was 19 years old. They divorced in September 2011, after which Wilde began her relationship with Sudeikis.

