How Rich Is Paul Stanley?

Paul Stanley, best known as rhythm guitarist and co-lead vocalist along with Gene Simmons for the rock band Kiss, has a net worth of $200 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported. Rock Celebrities notes that Stanley is the second wealthiest member of Kiss, with Simmons leading the pack with $400 million.

Known as the Starchild, Stanley founded Kiss with Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley in 1973. Most of Stanley’s wealth comes from the band’s record sales and concert revenue, as well as solo and side projects, including a band called Soul Station, which pays tribute to the greatest artists and songs in R&B and soul, according to Rock Celebrities.

Stanley’s solo albums include his self-titled debut in 1978, “Live to Win” in 2006, and “One Live Kiss” in 2008, Celebrity Net Wort reported.

In 2019, Kiss launched its End of the Road World Tour, which the band says marks the end of its time together onstage. The North American leg of the tour had grossed $58.7 million for the band by May of that year, according to Billboard, with all but five dates grossing more than $1 million. After a pause in performances due to the pandemic, the tour resumed in August and will run through July 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Over the years, the band has earned more than $300 million for concert tours, Billboard reported.

Other Pursuits

Stanley has other business ventures with Kiss co-owner Gene Simmons. He owns a portion of the L.A. Kiss Arena Football League team and a stake in the Rock & Brews restaurant chain with Simmons.

A painter, writer, music producer and erstwhile Broadway actor, starring as the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” in 1999, Stanley will undoubtedly continue his creative pursuits even as Kiss stops touring.

