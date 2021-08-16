How Much Is Piers Morgan Worth?

British broadcaster, talk show host and journalist Piers Morgan’s net worth is reported to total $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But Morgan claimed to be worth 250 million pounds, which would translate to $346 million in U.S. dollars, writing in his Daily Mail column in March. He pointed to his stock shares in ITV, the network that airs “Good Morning Britain,” where he was previously a host, as responsible for a portion of his net worth. With this in mind, it’s possible Morgan is calculating his assets differently than Celebrity Net Worth or is exaggerating for effect.

After relinquishing his role as host of ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” following controversial comments about Meghan Markle, the American Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, Morgan is hinting that his 36-year career in journalism and broadcast is not over.

In a recent Instagram post, he shared the well-recognized Leonardo Di Caprio “Great Gatsby” meme with the caption, “Cheers to all my haters! Be patient. So much more is coming.”

Although some had speculated that Morgan might join the conservative GB News, there is no confirmation that he’s been offered a role, the The Independent reported.

Is it money that might be driving a return to broadcast journalism?

It’s tough to tell, but certainly, his six-year tenure on “GMB,” where he earned 1.1 million pounds, or more than $1.5 million in U.S. currency, annually, helped him amass a comfortable fortune, according to Metro, regardless of which net worth figures you believe.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Morgan also got paid $2 million per year as host of “Piers Morgan Live” (formerly “Piers Morgan Tonight”), which aired on CNN for three years. His other TV credits include “America’s Got Talent” and “Britain’s Got Talent,” where he was a celebrity judge.

Piers Morgan Early Career

Morgan launched his journalism career in 1985 as a reporter for South London News. Three years later, he began freelancing at The Sun but quickly moved on to a full-time role writing the celebrity-focused Bizarre column.

In 1994, he was appointed by media mogul Rupert Murdoch to head up News of the World, becoming the youngest national newspaper editor in 50 years, Metro reported.

Two years later he became editor of the Daily Mirror but was fired in 2004. He then purchased the Press Gazette in May 2005, Celebrity Net Worth reported, selling it following the paper’s bankruptcy shortly after.

Piers Morgan Real Estate Assets

Certainly, Morgan has some of his net worth tied up in real estate, with at least three homes valued at 8.9 million pounds or roughly $12.3 million, The Sun reported. He owns a five-bedroom home in the Kensington neighborhood of London, where he resided during lockdowns with his wife and eight-year-old daughter, reported Metro. He also has a home in Newick, East Sussex, and a five-bedroom house in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

