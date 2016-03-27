How Rich is Quentin Tarantino?

Quentin Tarantino, 58, is an American director, screenwriter, producer, actor and author whose films have a style that is immediately recognizable. While he is working on “Kill Bill Volume 3” and “Django/Zorro,” he and his wife Daniella Pick have an important project in the works — it was just announced that they are expecting their second child.

Tarantino’s films are known for pithy dialogue, homages to classic films, memorable characters, creative use of timelines and no shortage of violence.

In addition to his directorial credits, he has also written or contributed the stories of “True Romance,’ “From Dusk Til Dawn” and “Natural Born Killers.”

His films include “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Jackie Brown,” “Kill Bill: Volume 1,” “Kill Bill: Volume 2,” “Death Proof,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Django Unchained,” “The Hateful Eight” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Tarantino is a director with plenty of name recognition, and while his films aren’t typical blockbusters, however, they have earned more than $1.5 billion worldwide.

He typically receives $20 million upfront for his films and has backend deals that bring him an additional $10-20 million per film, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His net worth is $120 million.

Early Life and Career

Quentin Jerome Tarantino was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 27, 1963. His dad left the family before he was born, he moved with his mother to Los Angeles when he was a little boy. He always loved movies…School, not so much. He dropped out of high school and worked at a video store and endeavored to be an actor.

He landed a bit part as an Elvis impersonator in a now-famous episode of “Golden Girls” in 1987.

After that, he got a job at the Cinetel production company. That gig led to the sale of his script “True Romance” for which he was paid $50,000. He used that money to make “Reservoir Dogs” in 1992, which was followed by “True Romance” in 1993.

The next year, “Pulp Fiction” was released and became a critical success. It won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, as well as the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

He has earned many honors and awards including two Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards and the Palme d’Or. In fact, he has been nominated for 158 awards and won more than 115 of them.

In addition to movie scripts, Tarantino published a novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood through HarperCollins in 2021. He has a second book that will be released in the near future.

He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Tarantino has had many high-profile romances including Margaret Cho, Kathy Griffin, Mira Sorvino and Sofia Coppola. In 2009, he met Israeli singer Daniella Pick, whom he married in 2018. They welcomed their first child, a son born in February of 2020.

Tarantino has homes in Los Angeles, New York, and in his wife’s home country of Israel. In addition, he maintains his home in the Hollywood Hills, which he purchased in 1996 for $3 million. It is an 8,733 square foot estate on 1.23 acres.

He also owns a luxury condo in the West Village of New York City which he bought in 1998 for $680,000, as well as a historic movie theater called the New Beverly Cinema.

Quentin Tarantino continues to work on upcoming projects while his family awaits their new arrival.

Paul Sisolak contributed to this article.

