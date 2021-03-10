How Rich Are Kanye West and These Other Past Grammy Winners?Take a guess at which artist has the biggest fortune.
Winning a Grammy is a prestigious honor held by some of the most talented people in music. The award itself doesn’t come with a paycheck, but it has likely helped open doors for many artists that led to massive paydays.
Some of your favorite musicians are likely Grammy winners, and many will add even more statuettes to their collection at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Held Sunday, March 14, tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST to see the night’s big winners.
In the meantime, get excited for the show by trying to guess the net worths of these past Grammy winners.
Carrie Underwood
Since she was honored with the Grammy for best new artist for 2006, Carrie Underwood has become one of the biggest names in country music. Now a seven-time Grammy winner, she’s won twice for best country solo performance — “Something in the Water” and Blown Away” — and scored three wins for best female country vocal performance — “Last Name,” “Before He Cheats” and “Jesus Take the Wheel.” Underwood also won a Grammy for best country collaboration with vocals for “I Told You So.”
Find out Carrie Underwood’s net worth.
Adele
Vocal powerhouse Adele has scored 15 career Grammy wins, including best new artist for 2008. She’s gone on to win some of the most coveted awards twice, including both record of the year and song of the year for “Hello” and “Rolling in the Deep.” She also won album of the year twice for “25” and “21” — placing her and Taylor Swift in a league of their own as the only two female artists to score two wins in this category.
Here’s how much Adele is worth.
Beyoncé
It should come as no surprise that Beyoncé has amassed 24 Grammy wins, including three as part of Destiny’s Child and the rest as a solo artist. A true creative, Beyoncé has been honored with wins in a variety of categories, including best music film for “Homecoming,” best music video for “Formation,” song of the year for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” and best contemporary R&B album for “I Am… Sasha Fierce,” “B’Day” and “Dangerously In Love.”
Click here for Beyoncé’s net worth.
Miranda Lambert
Country music superstar Miranda Lambert has taken home two Grammys. She was honored with best country album for “Platinum” and best female country vocal performance for “The House That Built Me.”
Find out Miranda Lambert’s net worth.
Kanye West
He’s scored 21 Grammy wins, which makes Kayne West one of the most-decorated hip-hop artists. This includes an impressive four wins for best rap album — “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” “Graduation,” “Late Registration” and “College Dropout” — and an even more remarkable six wins for best rap song.
Here’s a look at Kanye West’s worth.
Taylor Swift
The multitalented Taylor Swift is a 10-time Grammy winner. Not surprisingly, she’s been honored with some of the show’s biggest wins on multiple occasions, including two Grammys for album of the year — “1989” and “Fearless.” Impressively, these two albums were in different genres, which scored her additional wins, including best pop vocal album — “1989” — and best country album — “Fearless.”
Learn how much Taylor Swift is worth.
John Legend
Eleven-time Grammy winner John Legend picked up three of his statuettes the first year he was nominated. Named the best new artist for 2005, he also won best male R&B vocal performance for “Ordinary People” and best R&B album for “Get Lifted” that same year. Still going strong, he was honored with the Grammy for best rap/sung performance for “Higher” last year.
See how much John Legend is worth.
Billie Eilish
Newcomer Billie Eilish swept the Grammys last year with five wins. She was honored as the best new artist for 2019, her hit “Bad Guy” won record of the year and song of the year and she scored album of the year and best pop vocal album for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Click here to learn Billie Eilish’s net worth.
Lady Gaga
Popstar Lady Gaga has garnered 11 Grammys in a variety of categories. This includes wins at last year’s ceremony for best compilation soundtrack for visual media for“A Star Is Born” and best song written for visual media for “I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version), from “A Star is Born.” Some of her other wins include best traditional pop vocal album for “Cheek to Cheek” and best pop vocal album for “The Fame Monster.”
Click here to find out Lady Gaga’s net worth.
Justin Bieber
Despite his long-time international pop star status, Justin Bieber only has one Grammy to his name. His sole win came in the category of best dance recording for “Where Are Ü Now.”
Here’s how much Justin Bieber is worth.
Dolly Parton
Country music icon Dolly Parton has nine Grammys in her collection, including the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2011. Some of her achievements include best female country vocal performance three times — “Shine,” “9 to 5,” “Here You Come Again” — best country duo/group performance twice — “Jolene” and “Trio” — and a win last year for best contemporary Christian music performance/song — “God Only Knows.”
Here’s Dolly Parton’s net worth.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Broadway icon Lin-Manuel Miranda is a three-time Grammy winner. His honors include best song written for visual media for “How Far I’ll Go,” from the film “Moana,” best musical theater album for “Hamilton” and best musical show album for “In the Heights.”
Find out Lin-Manual Miranda’s net worth.
Barack Obama
Accomplished in many realms, former President Barack Obama has been nominated for two Grammys and won both of them. The 44th president of the United States was honored twice for best spoken word album for “The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream” and “Dreams From My Father.”
Learn Barack Obama’s net worth.
Paul McCartney
Music legend Paul McCartney is an 18-time Grammy winner, including both wins with the Beatles and as a solo artist. Some of his most notable honors include best new artist of 1964, as part of the Beatles and the Lifetime Achievement Award of 1990. He’s won Grammys in a variety of categories, such as best rock song for “Cut Me Some Slack,” best music film for “Live Kisses” and best traditional pop vocal album for “Kisses on the Bottom.”
Click here to learn Paul McCartney’s net worth.
