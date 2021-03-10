How Rich Are Kanye West and These Other Past Grammy Winners?

Winning a Grammy is a prestigious honor held by some of the most talented people in music. The award itself doesn’t come with a paycheck, but it has likely helped open doors for many artists that led to massive paydays.

Read: 25 Singers Who Left Their Bands and Still Rake In Cash

Some of your favorite musicians are likely Grammy winners, and many will add even more statuettes to their collection at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Held Sunday, March 14, tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST to see the night’s big winners.

In the meantime, get excited for the show by trying to guess the net worths of these past Grammy winners.