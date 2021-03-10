The Richest Grammy Winners in History — and How Much They’re Worth

Net worth: $500 million

Mick Jagger, the front man of the Rolling Stones, has been performing so long that his first Grammy nomination came at the 21st Annual Grammy Awards. The group’s “Some Girls” album competed for album of the year, losing to the soundtrack of “Saturday Night Fever.” In all, Jagger has three wins and 16 nominations throughout his long career.

And a profitable career it’s been for Jagger, now 79, and one of the founding members of the Rolling Stones in England in 1962. His net worth is $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Even after 60 years, the Rolling Stones still tour, and their 2021 tour was the highest-grossing of the year, Forbes reported, citing data from Pollstar. The tour brought in more than $115 million via 12 shows in 11 cities, selling more than 516,000 tickets at an average of about $223 each.

Jagger has an extensive real estate portfolio, including homes in London, New York, Los Angeles and Florida, The Richest reported. He also rents out vacation property on the island of Mustique and owns a historic castle in the south of France.

Take Our Poll: What Are Your Financial Priorities in 2023?